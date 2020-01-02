Realme X2 Pro 6GB+64GB Variant Now Available in India for Rs 27,999

Highlights The Realme X2 Pro will now be available in three variants

The 6GB+64GB model costs Rs 27,999 in India

Right now, the Realme X2 Pro is the cheapest Snapdragon 855+ flagship phone in India

Realme X2 Pro price in India now starts at Rs 27,999 as the brand has launched a new 6GB+64GB model. The new Realme X2 Pro variant priced at Rs 27,999 comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Earlier, the brand launched the handset in two variants- 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 29,999 and a premium 12GB+256GB model is retailing for Rs 33,999. The Realme X2 Pro is already the cheapest flagship smartphone in India with Snapdragon 855+ chipset and it now becomes even more affordable. Basically, users will not prefer choosing a flagship smartphone with 64GB storage as they lack a microSD card slot for storage expansion. The same case applies to Realme X2 Pro as well as the phone does not offer a microSD card slot. Besides launching the Realme X2 Pro’s cheapest variant, Realme also announced that its phones like Realme 3i, Realme XT and so on would be available at discounted rates on Flipkart.

Realme X2 Pro New Variant Launched at Rs 27,999 in India

The Realme X2 Pro will be available in three configurations going forward- 6GB+64GB, 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB, priced at Rs 27,999, Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively. All the three variants are available for purchase in India already and the handset will come in three colour options- Lunar White, Neptune Blue, and there’s a Red Brick Master Edition available at Rs 34,999.

As for the specs, the Realme X2 Pro sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The X2 Pro offers a quad-camera setup on the back comprising of 64MP primary lens, 13MP telephoto shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP shooter, unlike the Realme X2 which offers a 32MP selfie camera.

Other features of the Realme X2 Pro include 4000mAh battery with support for 50W Super VOOC fast charging tech. The handset runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.2 out of the box. Connectivity options on the Realme X2 Pro include Dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port and GPS.

Realme 3i, Realme XT and Other Phones Available at Reduced Prices

In other news, Realme is already hosting its first-ever discounted sale on Flipkart. The Realme 2020 New Year sale has already kickstarted and it will end on January 5, 2020. During this sale, several Realme phones will be available for purchase at discounted rates. The Realme 3i, which is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, is available at its lowest-ever price of Rs 6,999. The Realme 3, which has the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC underneath is now available at a starting price of Rs 7,499.

The Realme XT that has Snapdragon 712 SoC, 64MP quad-camera setup and 20W fast charging support is available at Rs 14,999 right now. This puts the Realme XT against the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Other Realme phones available on discount are Realme C2 (starting price of Rs 5,999), Realme 5 (Rs 8,999 starting price), Realme X (starting price of Rs 14,999) and the Realme 2 Pro which is now available at its lowest ever price of Rs 7,999. These offers will end on January 6. We can see the Realme XT and Realme X smartphones are worth the asking price during this sale.