Realme Products Now Available in Green and Orange Zones

Realme on Tuesday announced that it has resumed its e-commerce operations in the country with the company currently delivering its products in the Green and Orange Zones. The Indian government relaxed its restrictions on the COVID-19 lockdown beginning Monday with the companies now permitted to resume the deliveries of non-essential goods in the Green and Orange zones. Further, Realme announced that its products are now available on other online platforms along with physical stores that have been permitted to operate under the revised government regulations. However, as of press time on Tuesday, the company has still not announced an revised launch date for its Narzo series.

Realme Resumes its Operations From May 4

Realme on its website said in a note that it is “open to taking orders” from May 4 and that it is making sure it can serve its “customers in the best possible way.”

“In accordance with the revised directives from the Government, we have resumed E-commerce operations in green & orange zones on http://realme.com, other online platforms & stores nearby you,” Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme, said in a tweet.

While the government has eased its restrictions in the Green and Orange Zones, the restrictions in the Red Zone would continue to apply till May 17. The Realme users in Red Zones including the cities like Chennai, Delhi and Hyderabad will have to wait longer to receive their Realme products.

Realme Celebrates Two Years of Operations

In a separate post on Monday, Realme said that the company has completed two years of operations.

“To all our realme fans who made this possible, we’d like to say – Thank You for making every step real-ly beautiful and worthwhile,” Realme said in its post.

Sheth in his tweets highlighted that Realme has now emerged as the third largest brand in India in the month of February. Further, Sheth said that Realme is the fourth largest smartphone brand of India in the first quarter of 2020 with an 119% year-over-year growth.