POCO F2 Pro to Come With the Most Powerful Chipset and Large Battery

POCO is one of the most exciting smartphone brands in India at the moment. POCO as a brand appeals to not only the medium-range smartphone users but also the high-end users because of its expensive products. POCO earlier this year launched POCO X2 in India, and now it is coming back with yet another device to win over the Indian market. The new smartphone is none other than POCO F2 Pro. In addition to this, POCO could also be launching the much-talked POCO F2 in India very soon. Earlier the POCO F2 was said to be the rebranded version of Redmi K30 Pro but the company has denied any such news and says the smartphone will come out with its independent branding. However, a new listing on Gearbest suggests the Redmi K30 Pro could be a rebranded Poco F2 Pro for India and other markets.

POCO F2 Pro Listed Online

It was recently found that POCO F2 Pro was listed online on a website. It is none other than the popular online retailer GearBest. There are some pictures of the smartphone available on the website along with the name, so it can be confirmed that POCO is coming out with its F2 Pro very soon. There are no specs mentioned of the device, but recent leaks suggest that the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC. Along with this, it will be equipped with a substantially large battery with fast charging enabled. You will also notice the familiar circular rear camera setup just like in the K30 Pro. It is also expected that the POCO F2 Pro will be coming with a pop-up selfie camera.

POCO Hints For the Release of a New Flagship

POCO is currently running a teaser campaign. The Twitter handle of POCO released a tweet hinting that a new smartphone is going to hit the markets soon. There are also leaks concerning the possible pricing of the F2 Pro. Since there is also an official listing of the smartphone in the support page of Google Play, there is a high possibility that the new smartphone is none other than F2 Pro. In addition to this, GearBest has revealed that the smartphone will be coming with two RAM options – 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.