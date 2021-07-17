Realme Pad Renders via OnLeaks Reveal Dimensions, Key Details

Realme started teasing its first tablet, the Realme Pad earlier last month during the launch of the Realme GT smartphone in Europe, post which it was spotted being tested in public and stopping by at certain certification sites. To date, however, we have not seen any renders of the same.

That is set to change today, as, 91Mobiles and industry insider Stever Hemmersofffer, from @onleaks have presented the Realme Pad renders to showcase how the upcoming tablet will look like, with each and every angle in view, complete with key details such as screen size, dimensions and I/O having been revealed as well.

As per the renders shared by @onleaks, Realme Pad will opt for a display that will be roughly 10.4 inches in size. The renders also show that the tablet will resemble a slab like structure, with a single rear camera protruding from the back coupled with flat sides, the design of which is quite reminiscent of the iPad Pro 2020.

What Do the Renders Reveal?

Realme’s branding can be seen on the rear, alongside a straight line that goes past the camera module to offer a dual-tone finish to aid the design. Towards the front, the thick bezels that are in a uniform fashion and surround the bezel are quite visible, with a single selfie shooter to the middle.

Coming to the frame, on one side, it features the Power button as well as two speakers, whilst the other side houses the USB Type-C port and two additional speakers. For those of you wondering, the volume rocker is present on the frame, quite close to the camera module. There also seems to be a MicroSD slot for expansion.

One of the most interesting things to keep note of here is the addition of a slot at the frame that also houses the USB port, which going by the render will likely be the housing area for the stylus that the Realme Pad will ship with, out of the box.

Dimension wise, the tablet will measure 246.1 x 155.8 x 6.8mm, with the thickness a bit higher at 8.4mm, which is calculated by taking the protruding rear camera into view.

The tablet can be seen in a Greyish-Black colour scheme, with other colours expected on launch. As of now that is all that is known about the Realme Pad, with the only other addition being the presence of a 7,100 mAh battery and the model number BLT001. Further details about the processor or storage are yet to surface.