Realme Buds T200 Lite Launched in India: Price Here

Relame has launched a new TWS (truly wireless stereo) product in India namely T200 Lite. These earbuds are affordable and meant to target the mass market. The T200 Lite have a 12.44mm dynamic bass driver, meaning you will get a great sound and bass experience. They are super affordable and there are further bank discounts to sweeten the deal for the users. Let's check out the price and the specifications of the Realme Buds T200 Lite in India.









Realme Buds T200 Lite Price in India

Realme has launched the Buds T200 Lite in India for a price of Rs 1,399 only. Further, users can get a bank discount of Rs 200, bringing the price down to Rs 1,199. The Buds T200 Lite will be available in the following colour options - Aurora Purple, Storm Grey, and Volt Black. Users can now purchase the TWS from the brand site, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Realme Buds T200 Lite Specifications in India

Realme Buds T200 Lite support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. Further, there's support for dual-device pairing which allow users to connect between two devices seamlessly. For enhancing the sound experience, as mentioned, these TWS earbuds come with 12.44mm dynamic bass driver which is 24% larger than the previous generation.

For improving the call experience, Realme has integrated the AI-powered deep call noise cancellation feature and there are also dual microphones so that sound can be captured perfectly. Realme said that the Buds T200 Lite can deliver a music playback of 48 hours, and can give five hours of listening time with a just 10 minute quick-charge. These earbuds also come with IPX4 certification for splash resistance. This means that you can wear them comfortably during workouts and running.