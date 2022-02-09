Realme 9 5G Key Specifications Surfaces, Could Arrive With Dimensity 810

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch its Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ smartphones on February 16. Along with these two devices, the brand will also launch Realme 9 5G as a part of the Realme 9 series. There have been several rumours regarding the handset in the past and a few weeks ago, the handset was also spotted on the FCC certification site. Now in a recent tweet, a known tipster has released some key specs of the Realme 9 5G arriving in India.

Specification Details for Realme 9 5G

The renowned tipster Yogesh Brar took on his Twitter handle to share some key specs of the Realme 9 5G handset. The smartphone is speculated to feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset will have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor under the hood, which is built based on a 6nm process and will also feature an integrated Mali G57 GPU. Realme has already used this processor in its multiple mid-range devices.

For the camera part, Realme 9 5G will come with a triple rear setup headlined by a 48MP primary camera. The high-resolution primary sensor will be accompanied by two 2MP depth and macro sensors. The front of the device will feature a 16MP selfie snapper. The device is said to be backed by a 5000mAh battery and will come with support for 18W fast charging. The handset is expected to come with the usual Android 12 out-of-the-box but could feature Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.

It is expected that Realme 9 5G will have two RAM storage options of 6GB and 8GB. The onboard storage on the device will be 64GB and 128GB. It is also speculated that the handset will come with a stereo speaker unit and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The company, however, hasn’t provided the exact launch date for Realme 9 5G but it is expected that the brand could launch it with the Realme 9 Pro series of smartphones on February 16.