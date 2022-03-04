Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 SE 5G Arriving in India on March 10

Reported by Anupam Sharma



Highlights

  • Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 SE 5G will launch in India on March 10 at 12:30 pm IST.
  • Realme 9 5G series will feature a 144Hz refresh rate display and 48MP primary camera.
  • Realme 9 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset.

Realme 9 5G Series

The renowned smartphone brand Realme has announced the official launch of Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 SE 5G for the next week. The report comes in as the brand has put up a microsite for the devices which provides intel on a few hardware specs as well as reveals the official image of the devices. The reports of the Realme 9 5G handset has been emerging for a while now. The company has already launched the Realme 9 Pro series which consisted of Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ along with the Realme 9i smartphone. The launch of the two new devices will make it a total of five smartphones in the Realme 9 series.

The official microsite that went live confirms the launch of two new devices Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 SE 5G in India on March 10 at 12:30 pm IST. The same launch event will also witness the launch of the Realme C35 smartphone. The company, however, hasn’t revealed any intel on the pricing of smartphones.

Confirmed Specs for Realme 9 5G Series

According to the information available on the microsite, the Realme 9 5G series will feature a 144Hz refresh rate display and 48MP primary camera, however, the 144Hz refresh rate will be exclusive to the Realme 9 SE 5G smartphone. This would mean that the base model could come with a lower refresh rate display.

The site officially confirms that Realme 9 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset whereas the Realme 9 SE 5G will pack the more powerful 6nm Snapdragon 778 chipset. Taking a look at the official images, it can be seen that the devices come with dual-SIM 5G support, 48MP quad rear cameras, an 8.5mm thick body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In addition to this, recent reports have revealed that the Realme 9 5G will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. For the camera part, Realme 9 5G will come with a triple rear setup headlined by a 48MP primary camera. The high-resolution primary sensor will be accompanied by two 2MP depth and macro sensors. The front of the device will feature a 16MP selfie snapper. The device is said to be backed by a 5000mAh battery and will come with support for 18W fast charging. The handset is expected to come with the usual Android 12 out-of-the-box but could feature Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.

Expert Opinion

