Realme 9 4G India Arrival Officially Announced for April 7

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has provided an official launch date for its upcoming Realme 9 4G smartphone. The company has scheduled a big launch event for April 7 in India where it will unveil its Realme GT 2 Pro flagship device. A number of other products such as Realme Buds Air 3 TWS earbuds and a new Realme TV stick will also be launched at the event. Now, the company has announced that the Realme 9 4G device will also be joining the portfolio.

The Realme 9 4G smartphone is going to be the latest addition to the Realme 9 series of smartphones that consists of Realme 9i, Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G Speed Edition, and Realme 9 Pro 5G, and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G. The brand has announced that the Realme 9 4G handset will be launched at 12:30 PM IST on April 7. The Realme 9 4G teaser released by the brand says that it will offer 9x focusing accuracy.

Realme 9 4G Specs and Design Details

Realme has also recently revealed that it will soon be announcing a smartphone with 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM6 image sensor and it seems that the Realme 9 4G be the device to come featuring it. Realme is yet to officially confirm the specification details for the upcoming smartphone, however, recent speculations suggest that the device will come with an S-AMOLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate.

In addition to this, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon chipset, the particulars of which are not specified. The Realme 9 4G is expected to arrive with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The device is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by the 108MP sensor along with a 16MP selfie camera at the front.

For the design part, Realme 9 4G has a GT Neo2 inspired camera module and is fitted with volume buttons on the right edge. The bottom side of the phone is populated with a 3.5mm audio jack, a microphone, a USB-C port, and a speaker grille. The device will be available in gold, black, and white colour options.