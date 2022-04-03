Vodafone Idea Launches Two New Validity Vouchers of Rs 107 and Rs 111

All the telecom operators are launching prepaid plans with a complete month’s validity. We reported that Vodafone Idea had launched a new Rs 337 prepaid plan for the users earlier with 31 days of validity. But for people who think it is expensive and can’t be used to keep the SIM active for a month, they can go with the new validity vouchers from Vodafone Idea that cost Rs 107 and Rs 111.

The Rs 107 and Rs 111 vouchers come with 30 days and 31 days of validity, respectively. Let’s see the benefits users will get with these plans.

Vodafone Idea Rs 107 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea offers the Rs 107 prepaid plan with a validity of 30 days. With this plan, users get 200MB of data and Rs 107 worth of talktime. But with this plan, users don’t get the ability to send SMSes. Calls will be charged at 1 paise/second.

Vodafone Idea Rs 111 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 111 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea comes with 31 days of validity. Users don’t get any outgoing SMS with this plan either. The Rs 111 plan also ships with 200MB of data and Rs 111 worth of talktime. The calls are charged at 1 paise/second with this plan as well.

These are the two plans that users can recharge with to keep their SIM active for a very low cost with Vodafone Idea.

As mentioned above, the telco also launched a Rs 337 prepaid plan for the users. This plan comes with a validity of 31 days and offers 28GB of data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Users also get a free subscription to Vi Movies & TV Classic with the Rs 337 plan. If you want to go for a 30 days plan, you can go for the Rs 327 plan instead and get 25GB of data with it. All of these plans are good for people looking to make monthly recharges.