Vodafone Idea Brings New Rs 337 Prepaid Plan With Very Unique Validity

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched the Rs 337 prepaid plan and, with that, has done something that Jio and Airtel haven’t. It has addressed the needs of the users who wanted a plan that was suitable for a month with 31 days in it. The telco already offered a 30 days plan, so now users have both 30 days and 31 days plans on offer from the telco. On months with 30 days, users can make a recharge with the 30 days plan and on months with 31 days; users can go with the 31 days plan. Let’s take a look at what the new plan brings to the table.

Vodafone Idea Rs 337 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea has launched a new Rs 337 prepaid plan with unlimited voice calling, 28GB of lump-sum data, and 100 SMS/day. As mentioned above, this plan has a validity of 31 days. There’s also an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Vi Movies & TV Classic bundled with this plan. It is a good option for months such as January, March, May, July, August, October, and December. All of these months have 31 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 327 Prepaid Plan

For 30 day months, users can go with the old Rs 327 prepaid plan from Vi. This plan also comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. But with this plan, users get 25GB of data and 30 days of validity. There’s also Vi Movies & TV Classic bundled. For months such as April, June, September, and November, this plan is a good option.

Both plans have a minimal price difference of Rs 10. But with the Rs 337 plan, with just Rs 10 extra, users get 3GB of extra data and one additional day of validity.

Now there are prepaid plans for every kind of month. In February, users can go with plans having 28 days of validity. This way, they can track their recharge more uniformly over the long-term and plan in advance for it.