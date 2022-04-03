Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL Offer These Monthly Prepaid Plans

All the telecom operators in India have now introduced prepaid plans that offer a 30-day validity period for their subscribers. The move from the telcos comes in compliance with industry regulator TRAI’s order according to which each service provider needs to have prepaid plans that can be renewed on the same date of every month. In this article, we are going to take a look at the monthly prepaid plans introduced by Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL along with the plan details.

Jio’s Two New Plans

The leading telecom operator Jio has introduced two new prepaid plans with a monthly validity period for its users. The first plan on the list is a daily data plan that comes at a price tag of Rs 259 and offers 1.5GB of data per day for a period of 1 month. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day as well. The other plan from the telco is a Jio Freedom plan that comes at a price tag of Rs 299 and offers a total of 25GB of data along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day for a period of 1-month.

Airtel Offers These Monthly Plans

The new plan introduced by Airtel for Rs 296 comes with a 30-day validity period and offers a total of 25GB of data. The prepaid plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. The other plan introduced by Airtel is actually a daily data plan. Airtel is offering 2GB of data per day for a validity period of 1 month at a price tag of Rs 319. The prepaid plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day.

Vi’s New Monthly Plans

Vi has introduced three new plans as well. The first plan from the telco comes at a price tag of Rs 337 and offers 28GB of data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The other two new plans of the telco come for Rs 107 and Rs 111 and these have a validity of 30 and 31 days. To know more about these validity plans, click here.

BSNL Monthly Plans

BSNL offers multiple plans with 30-day validity. The telco offers an STV_147 plan that gives 10GB of data for 30 days with unlimited voice calls at Rs 147. Next is an STV_247 plan that provides 50GB of data with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day and a subscription to EROS Now for a period of 30 days at Rs 247. Lastly, BSNL provides a daily data plan called STV_299 which offers 3GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day for Rs 299 with 30-day validity.