Realme 3 Pro Update Brings VoWi-Fi Support for Airtel and Jio Users

Highlights The Realme 3 Pro update is rolling out in a staged manner and brings VoWi-Fi calling to Airtel and Jio customers

The update version RMX1851EX_11.C.03 comes with 710MB in size

Smartphone maker Realme has started rolling out a new update to its Realme 3 Pro users in India. The update brings February Android security patch and Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) calling service for the older Realme 3 Pro smartphone along with some other changes. The company officially announced the update through its Realme community forum. The update comes with version RMX1851EX_11.C.03 and is 710MB in size. The update is having a staged rollout, meaning it is available for select few users currently. The company is expected to push the update to more users in the coming days, and after testing for bugs, it will be available for all.

Realme 3 Pro Gets VoWi-Fi Support via Latest Update

The changelog of the February update lists Airtel and Jio VoWi-Fi feature for Realme 3 Pro users. VoWi-Fi or Voice over Wi-Fi essentially allows users to make voice calls over the internet. The VoWi-Fi uses your Wi-Fi connection to make calls in areas or regions which don’t have good network coverage. This feature is currently limited to Airtel and Jio customers.

So far Realme has rolled out the VoWi-Fi feature to Realme 5, Realme 5s, Realme 5i, Realme X, Realme X2 and Realme XT. The company’s CEO in India, Madhav Sheth took to Twitter and shared a list of devices that have received the feature in February.

In addition to VoWi-Fi, the February update brings several other changes. The update fixes the task lock up limitation prompt that was reported in the recent interface. It also brings fix for the power off countdown pop-up window that stayed dark when users switched off dark mode during the countdown. The Realme 3 Pro users also get the latest February 2020 Android security patch with this update.

How to Update your Realme 3 Pro to February 2020 Patch?

The Realme 3 Pro users can check if they have received the latest update, by going to Settings > Software Updates to check for update. Users also can manually install this update after downloading the update from the website and transferring it to their device’s onboard memory. First, back up your precious data before starting with the update. Go to Settings > Additional Settings > Backup & Restore to back up your data. Once done, go to File Manager and tap on the update file. In the pop-up, tap on Update Now and wait for the update to complete.

To recall, the Realme 3 Pro comes packing Snapdragon 710 SoC and is offered in three versions, 4GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage, 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB options. The device sports a 6.30-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display, dual 16+5MP primary camera, 25MP selfie camera and 4045mAh battery with VOOC fast charging support.