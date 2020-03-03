ACT Stream TV 4K Gets Amazon Prime Video Support

Highlights ACT Stream TV 4K already comes pre-installed with Netflix

Amazon Prime Video support is being added now

Existing users of ACT Stream TV 4K will get a firmware upgrade very soon

ACT Stream TV 4K, which is the Android TV-based box from ACT Fibernet, is now receiving Amazon Prime Video support. Launched last year, the ACT Stream TV 4K comes bundled with a host of OTT apps like Netflix, ZEE5, Hotstar and so on. However, one popular OTT app missing from the list was Amazon Prime Video. Starting March 2020, new ACT Stream TV 4K users will be able to see Amazon Prime Video coming pre-installed on their device. Existing users of ACT Stream TV 4K will receive a firmware upgrade which will install the application as a system app. Despite the lack of support, we have managed to install Amazon Prime Video app on our ACT Stream TV 4K, but it will now come pre-installed which is a good thing.

ACT Stream TV 4K Offers All the Popular OTT Apps

After the arrival of Amazon Prime Video support, the ACT Stream TV 4K now comes pre-installed with all the popular OTT apps. At the launch itself, ACT Fibernet managed to partner with Netflix and the remote even has a dedicated Netflix button. While Netflix requires a dedicated key on the remote, there’s no such requirement from Amazon.

The Android TV box from ACT Fibernet offers other OTT apps like Hotstar, ZEE5, SunNXT and other apps can be downloaded from Google Play Store for free at no extra cost. Sadly, ACT Fibernet did not introduce any Amazon Prime bundled broadband plans, but we can expect the Internet Service Provider (ISP) to bring something similar in the coming weeks.

As mentioned above, existing users of ACT Stream TV 4K will get a firmware upgrade that brings Amazon Prime Video app support. “The launch of Amazon Prime Video reinforces ACT Fibernet’s strategy to offer the best online video content, on a user-friendly integrated platform,” said the company in a blog post.

ACT Stream TV 4K is Priced at Rs 4,499

ACT Fibernet is currently offering the ACT Stream TV 4K in four cities- Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Hyderabad. Majority of the broadband plans available in these cities offer ACT Stream TV 4K to the users. The standalone price of the ACT Stream TV 4K is Rs 4,499, but for ACT Fibernet users, the company is providing the box at Rs 1,500 refundable security deposit. ACT Stream TV 4K also offers some of the popular Live TV channels available on the internet.