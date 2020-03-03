Realme 6 Price in India Expected to Be Higher Than Realme 5

Highlights Realme 6 and 6 Pro to launch at prices higher than the Realme 5 models

The Realme 6 is expected to start at Rs 10,999 while the Realme 6 Pro could go as high as Rs 15,999

Realme will officially reveal the prices at its online-only event on March 5

Realme announced a few days ago that it would be launching the Realme 6 series in India on March 5. A recent leak suggested the Realme 6 and 6 Pro could be priced Rs 9,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively. The official price, however, is expected to be higher based on official information revealed by the smartphone brand. Realme India CMO Francis Wang took to Twitter and clarified that from pricing perspective Realme 6 is not a successor of Realme 5 and also that the product portfolio has been redefined. He went on to add that Realme 6 is the new Pro, possibly hinting that the new series will be priced way higher than the older Realme 5 range.

Realme 6 Likely to Surpass the Rs 9,999 Price Tag

This simply means Realme won’t price the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro on the lines of previous Realme 5 series. This makes sense since the Realme 6 series is touted to come with major upgrades such as a 90Hz display and 64MP quad cameras. These new features certainly mean higher prices for the Realme 6 series.

Still, Realme is expected to launch the Realme 6 series at a competitive price given the company’s previous record. The Realme 6 might launch at around Rs 10,999 according to 91Mobiles report, making it one of the cheapest devices with a 90Hz display. Meanwhile, the Pro model is expected to start at Rs 15,999, taking on the Poco X2. But again, nothing is confirmed officially so take this news with a pinch of salt.

In the latest update, Realme has cancelled the scheduled offline event for Realme 6 series due to Coronavirus arrival in India. The event will be live-streamed, though.

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro: Known Specifications

The Realme 6 Pro is expected to feature a Full HD+ dual punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is said to sport dual selfie cameras along with 64MP quad-camera setup and 20x zoom. Under the hood, the Pro is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC with up to 8GB RAM. The Realme 6 Pro is also said to come with 30W Flash Charge technology.

The Realme 6, on the other hand, will be powered by MediaTek Helio G90 SoC and will ship a single selfie camera. On the rear, it is expected to bring the same 64MP AI Quad camera as Pro model. Both devices will come with Android 10 OS with Realme UI 1.0 skin on the top.