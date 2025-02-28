Qualcomm and IBM Expand Collaboration to Advance Generative AI Across Edge and Cloud: MWC25

Reported by Kripa B 0

Follow Us

Qualcomm and IBM Expand Collaboration to Advance Generative AI Across Edge and Cloud
Qualcomm Technologies and IBM announced on Thursday an expanded collaboration to advance enterprise-grade generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) solutions across edge and cloud devices. The collaboration, announced just ahead of Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC25), aims to enhance AI performance while ensuring governance, security, and efficiency.

Also Read: Qualcomm Unveils Dragonwing Brand for Industrial and Embedded IoT Solutions




Qualcomm, IBM Strengthen AI Collaboration

Through this collaboration, the companies plan to integrate watsonx.governance for generative AI solutions powered by Qualcomm Technologies' platforms and enable support for IBM's Granite models through the Qualcomm AI Inference Suite and AI Hub.

"At Qualcomm Technologies, we are excited to join forces with IBM to deliver cutting-edge, enterprise-grade generative AI solutions for devices across the edge and cloud," said Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Technology Planning and Edge Solutions at Qualcomm Technologies. "This collaboration enables businesses to deploy AI solutions that are not only fast and personalized but also come with robust governance, monitoring, and decision-making capabilities, with the ability to enhance the overall reliability of AI from edge to cloud."

Also Read: CES 2025: Qualcomm Unveils AI Innovations and Collaborations Across Multiple Sectors

AI Decision-Making with Built-in Guardrails

Expanding upon the announcement at CES, the companies plan to run watsonx.governance, as well as the Granite Guardian 8B and Granite 3.1 8B models, on a Snapdragon 8 Elite reference design and the Dragonwing AI On-Prem Appliance Solution with the Qualcomm AI Inference Suite. According to the companies, these models work in tandem, bringing AI-powered decision-making with built-in guardrails for enterprise applications.

Through this collaboration, Qualcomm Technologies and IBM said they are "combining on-device inferencing, low power, and privacy features with the performance of watsonx to help address security, efficiency, reliability and governance from AI solutions for businesses."

Also Read: IBM Releases New AI Models Built for Business

AI Accelerators Certified for Red Hat OpenShift

Additionally, Qualcomm's Cloud AI Accelerators have been certified for Red Hat OpenShift, enabling large-scale deployment of IBM's AI software suite. "The certification facilitates the deployment at scale of IBM’s suite of software applications, including watsonx, using hardware solutions based on Qualcomm Cloud AI," IBM said in a joint statement on February 27.

"Deepening our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies strengthens our ability to bring enterprise-grade generative AI from the cloud to the edge," said Ritika Gunnar, General Manager of Data and AI at IBM. "By optimizing IBM's watsonx.governance and Granite models for use with Snapdragon and Qualcomm Dragonwing platforms, we’re helping businesses capitalize on the transformative power of AI no matter where the data resides. It’s a great example of the power of partnership."

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Sujata :

VI has improved its coverage in my area, indoor coverage issue is fixed, but still 40 Mbps cap exists, otherwise…

Vodafone Idea 5G Trial Phase Likely to Have Started in…

Sujata :

Yeah it literally beats its own 5g speed

Vodafone Idea 5G Trial Phase Likely to Have Started in…

Arjun :

Bhai mere area k neighbour me 3 bsnl tower h , 2 new h lekin usme 3g service hi show…

Vodafone Idea Could Likely Surrender Spectrum and Save Money: Report

TheAndroidFreak :

Who needs 5G when 4G results are like this? Long live Vi. ?

Vodafone Idea 5G Trial Phase Likely to Have Started in…

TheAndroidFreak :

Except Ultra, nothing deserves such price tags.

Vodafone Idea Could Likely Surrender Spectrum and Save Money: Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments