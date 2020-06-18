PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Update to Also Bring Payload Mode 2.0 and Revamped Graphics

PUBG Mobile is going get the Erangel 2.0 Map update and players will witness Ultra HD Graphics and Payload Mode 2.0

By June 18th, 2020 AT 7:47 PM
  • Apps
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    PUBG Mobile has become one of the biggest games in the world. People are crazy about the game and keep waiting for new updates and features. But in China, PUBG Mobile comes with a different name. It is known as Game for Peace. In the past, whatever features came to the Game for Peace, they were launched for PUBG Mobile globally as well. Now the Chinese version of the game has started receiving the Erangel 2.0 Map update. It is a revamped version of Erangel Map. Keep reading ahead to know more about it.

    Erangel 2.0 Features

    According to the Game of Peace update, the Erangel 2.0 Map has improved graphics, new areas, water reflections, new modes and more. As for the graphics improvement, the buildings and environment are going to get a new and better texture. Players will get the option to use the Ultra HD Graphics option as well. Some buildings on the map will get basements. The Mine, Nuclear Plant, and Prison areas have an updated layout. Players will also get to see some additional things in the map such as abandoned tanks, bunkers, horse skeletons, and trenches.

    Payload Mode 2.0

    The Payload Mode is played on the Erangel Map only but it is not treated as a classic match. It is a full-on battle mode with additional weapons and gameplay features. But now, the Payload Mode 2.0 is going to bring new equipment such as UAV control terminal, explosion-proof clothing, and individual soldier radar. You will get vehicles with weapons loaded on them. There is a new M202 quadruple rocket launcher and AT4-A laser tracking missile included in the gameplay.

    More Changes

    The update is also going to bring some submachine gun optimisations, changes to swimming balance, training field sensitivity adjustments, DBS Shotgun, vehicle control optimisation, sound optimisations and many more. One of the other update that is going to come is route planner which will allow players to do multiple markings in the map.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Update to Also Bring Payload Mode 2.0 and Revamped Graphics

    PUBG Mobile has become one of the biggest games in the world. People are crazy about the game and keep...

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio Platforms Attracts Rs 11,367 Crore Investment from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund

    Reliance Jio Platforms is continuing to attract global investors to achieve the Digital Society vision for India. The largest telecom...

    module-4-img

    Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband Pre-Booking Now Open in Over 20 Cities

    Bharti Airtel on Thursday enabled pre-booking option for its Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband services in all 25 cities where the...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Google Duo Web Version Will Now Allow Up to 32 Participants in Group Video Calls

    module-4-img

    Smartphone Shipments Decline, Oppo and Xiaomi Register Gains

    module-4-img

    Prepaid Plans from Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Offering 2GB Data per Day

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy A21s With Exynos 850 and 5000mAh Battery Launched in India