PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Update to Also Bring Payload Mode 2.0 and Revamped Graphics

PUBG Mobile has become one of the biggest games in the world. People are crazy about the game and keep waiting for new updates and features. But in China, PUBG Mobile comes with a different name. It is known as Game for Peace. In the past, whatever features came to the Game for Peace, they were launched for PUBG Mobile globally as well. Now the Chinese version of the game has started receiving the Erangel 2.0 Map update. It is a revamped version of Erangel Map. Keep reading ahead to know more about it.

Erangel 2.0 Features

According to the Game of Peace update, the Erangel 2.0 Map has improved graphics, new areas, water reflections, new modes and more. As for the graphics improvement, the buildings and environment are going to get a new and better texture. Players will get the option to use the Ultra HD Graphics option as well. Some buildings on the map will get basements. The Mine, Nuclear Plant, and Prison areas have an updated layout. Players will also get to see some additional things in the map such as abandoned tanks, bunkers, horse skeletons, and trenches.

Payload Mode 2.0

The Payload Mode is played on the Erangel Map only but it is not treated as a classic match. It is a full-on battle mode with additional weapons and gameplay features. But now, the Payload Mode 2.0 is going to bring new equipment such as UAV control terminal, explosion-proof clothing, and individual soldier radar. You will get vehicles with weapons loaded on them. There is a new M202 quadruple rocket launcher and AT4-A laser tracking missile included in the gameplay.

More Changes

The update is also going to bring some submachine gun optimisations, changes to swimming balance, training field sensitivity adjustments, DBS Shotgun, vehicle control optimisation, sound optimisations and many more. One of the other update that is going to come is route planner which will allow players to do multiple markings in the map.