PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 11 to Bring First MK14 Weapon Skin and New Outfits

It is that time of the month again where we get to see a new season of PUBG Mobile rolling out. PUBG Mobile will be rolling out the Royale Pass Season 11 next week as the current Season 10 will end on January 7. Ahead of the Royale Pass Season 11, Tencent Games will release 0.16.5 update which will set up the stage for the next season. According to a report by Mr.Ghost Gaming, the Royale Pass Season 11 will bring the first-ever MK14 skin to the game. MK14 is one of the sniper weapons which can be used on both Auto and Single mechanisms. In Auto mode, it’s the most powerful weapon available in PUBG Mobile right now. Several players prefer this weapon as it can be used in both close range and long-range battles. And finally, it’s a getting the first skin which players have been asking for.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 11: What to Expect

Every time a new season comes, PUBG Mobile brings a lot of new weapon skins, parachute skins and so on to the game. And it will continue with the Season 11 as well. Going by the first leak regarding Royale Pass Season 11, it will bring a new parachute, MK14 weapon skin and a new outfit. The above-mentioned benefits will be provided to the users on reaching new Tier in Season 11. For example, MK14 weapon finish will be provided to the players on reaching Diamond Tier in Season 11. The Season 11 parachute will be provided after reaching the Ace tier, as always.

The PUBG Mobile Season 10 will end on January 7 and the Season 11 will likely begin a two days later. Right now, we don’t have the Royale Pass benefits of the Season 11. Last Season’s Royale Pass did not offer a lot of benefits when compared to the previous seasons like Season 9 and Season 8. However, the Season 11 may bring some weapon skins, new outfits, a unique helmet skin and so on. More importantly, it will be interesting to see on which theme the new season will be based on.

PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 Update Rollout Expected Soon

Keeping the Royale Pass Season 11 aside, Tencent Games may release a new update to PUBG Mobile. The version number could be 0.16.5 and it may not bring significant new features to the table. Instead, the update will act as a stage setter for the Royale Pass Season 11. Last month, Tencent Games rolled out the PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update to the users and it brought several new features to the game including the Rage Gear mode.

Rage Gear mode in PUBG Mobile has three modes now- Rage Gear Pick Up, Rage Gear TDM and Rage Gear War mode. According to Mr.Ghost Gaming, PUBG Mobile will continue having the Winter Mode, which was introduced with 0.16.0 update, but it will see some minor changes. Just a couple of days ago, PUBG Mobile Beta received 0.16.4 version and even that did not add any major features to the game.

At the moment, there’s no official update on when Tencent Games will roll out the 0.16.5 update or the features coming out with this new version. The Royale Pass Season 11 will be offered in three versions as always- Free, Elite and Elite Plus.