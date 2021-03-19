PUBG Mobile Might Return to India, Company Hiring Locals

PUBG Corporation, the original creator of PUBG Mobile is looking to hire locals from India for their Bengaluru office

By March 19th, 2021 AT 6:16 PM
  • Games
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    pubg-mobile-might-return-india

    PUBG Corporation, the original creator of PUBG Mobile, is looking to hire locals from India for their Bengaluru office. The demand is for an Investment and Strategy Analyst position. PUBG Corporation has posted the job on LinkedIn yesterday and is looking for a person who could fill the position and add support for the senior team in mergers and acquisitions.

    According to a Gadgets360 report, the job is for a full-time position, and the person will have to fulfil the above-mentioned duties along with some other tasks.

    The job post mentions that the selected person will have to help the company in creating a key corporate strategic planning process for its business. Further, the candidate must have experience of at least three years in consulting and a good knowledge of the IT and gaming sector.

    Will PUBG Mobile Return to India?

    While PUBG Corporation is looking to hire Indian locals, it doesn’t confirm whether PUBG Mobile will ever come back. The company might just need the expertise of an Indian local on expanding business.

    But it does give a little sense of security to the PUBG Mobile fans in India. The app was banned last year, along with several other Chinese applications.

    Tencent Holdings later detached itself from the PUBG Mobile India version of the game; however, the government wasn’t benevolent towards it and restricted the relaunch.

    In recent developments, PUBG Corporation has been working with Krafton to launch a new battle royale game called PUBG: New State. Pre-registrations for the game has already started but whether it will come to India or not is unclear.

    Even though the game has been banned in India, millions of Indians continue to play PUBG Mobile on their smartphones by downloading its global version APK file with the help of a VPN on their network.

    Hopefully, for all the PUBG Mobile lovers, the game makes it back to India officially soon.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    PUBG Mobile Might Return to India, Company Hiring Locals

    PUBG Corporation, the original creator of PUBG Mobile, is looking to hire locals from India for their Bengaluru office. The...

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Displays Absolute Dominance, Analysts Hail Execution

    ICICI Securities, a subsidiary of ICICI Bank on Wednesday said in a report that the execution by Bharti Airtel has...

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy A72, A52 Launched in India With Up to 8GB RAM

    Samsung has launched two new devices for its ‘A’ series in India – Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52. Both the...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    How to Check JioFiber Data Usage

    module-4-img

    ‘Mobile Seva Appstore’, Indian Government’s Mobile App Store to Get Boost

    module-4-img

    Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Bundle for Xbox and PlayStation Available

    module-4-img

    Ambrane Dots 38 and NeoBuds 33 Launched in India at Affordable Prices