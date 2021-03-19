PUBG Mobile Might Return to India, Company Hiring Locals

PUBG Corporation, the original creator of PUBG Mobile, is looking to hire locals from India for their Bengaluru office. The demand is for an Investment and Strategy Analyst position. PUBG Corporation has posted the job on LinkedIn yesterday and is looking for a person who could fill the position and add support for the senior team in mergers and acquisitions.

According to a Gadgets360 report, the job is for a full-time position, and the person will have to fulfil the above-mentioned duties along with some other tasks.

The job post mentions that the selected person will have to help the company in creating a key corporate strategic planning process for its business. Further, the candidate must have experience of at least three years in consulting and a good knowledge of the IT and gaming sector.

Will PUBG Mobile Return to India?

While PUBG Corporation is looking to hire Indian locals, it doesn’t confirm whether PUBG Mobile will ever come back. The company might just need the expertise of an Indian local on expanding business.

But it does give a little sense of security to the PUBG Mobile fans in India. The app was banned last year, along with several other Chinese applications.

Tencent Holdings later detached itself from the PUBG Mobile India version of the game; however, the government wasn’t benevolent towards it and restricted the relaunch.

In recent developments, PUBG Corporation has been working with Krafton to launch a new battle royale game called PUBG: New State. Pre-registrations for the game has already started but whether it will come to India or not is unclear.

Even though the game has been banned in India, millions of Indians continue to play PUBG Mobile on their smartphones by downloading its global version APK file with the help of a VPN on their network.

Hopefully, for all the PUBG Mobile lovers, the game makes it back to India officially soon.