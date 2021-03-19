Threadit By Google, a Short Video Platform for Working Professionals Announced

Google recently announced its new short-video platform called ‘Threadit’. It is designed and developed, keeping in mind the needs of working professionals. Thus, it will not suit people looking for entertainment platforms such as TikTok, Instagram Reels, and more.

Instead, the app will allow working professionals to communicate better with their team through short videos. Whatever important information that someone wants their team to have can be communicated through ‘Threadit’ with the help of a short-video.

Let’s take a look at the features of the short-video platform.

Threadit Features

Threadit is aimed to make remote working easy for users. With the help of this short video platform by Google, users can record from anywhere and share the information they want to with a single link.

If you want to share something in detail, you can shoot multiple small clips and then stitch them together with the help of ‘Threadit’ to form a cohesive video.

One of the best features of the platform is that it can be easily integrated with Gmail allowing users to record from an email directly. Further, to share the video, the user just needs to share the Threadit link with his/her contacts.

Another cool feature about the Threadit videos is that you can track the stats such as how many people watched the video, overall engagement, and more through the backend. You can choose to get notified whenever someone watches a video that you have recorded.

So the next time there is a need for you to share something with your team, you don’t have to call them up for another exhaustive meeting. Just record a video with ‘Threadit’ and get your day back.

The application is available for the users as a Chrome extension, and it has over 1,000+ downloads at the moment.

It will be interesting to see how users respond to this short-video platform by Google.