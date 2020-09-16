Poco X3 All Set to Debut in India on September 22

After launching the Poco X3 earlier this month globally, the company is all set to bring the phone to the Indian market on September 22. Yes, the successor to the popular Poco X2 is arriving next week. The Poco X3 is a minor upgrade to the Poco X2, but there are some noticeable changes like the Snapdragon 732G SoC, 33W fast charging and a revamped design. The Poco X2, which is currently retailing in India for Rs 17,499 for the base variant. The Poco X3 might also retail around the same price or a starting price of Rs 18,999 or Rs 19,999 is also possible, thanks to the COVID situation and also the increased GST on mobile phones.

Poco X3 India Launch: All You Need to Know

The Poco X3 was launched very recently in several global markets. The phone sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, similar to the Poco X2. The phone comes with the Snapdragon 732G SoC and it is expected to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage like its predecessor. It may well be the first phone in India with the new Snapdragon 732G SoC. Qualcomm says the SD732G is the fastest 4G processor available right now.

The quad-camera setup on the Poco X3 comprises of a primary 64MP Sony IMX682 shooter, 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a couple of 2MP sensors for capturing the depth and macro shots. We also get a single 20MP shooter on the front. The phone is backed by a 5160mAh battery and there’s support for 33W fast charging as well. It could run MIUI 12 based on Android 10 out of the box.

In India, the Poco X3 will be exclusive to Flipkart as the e-commerce website already created a landing page. As for the expected pricing, we might see it starting at Rs 18,999 or Rs 19,999, but as we all know, Poco launches smartphones at aggressive prices and the same will retain with the Poco X3 as well.