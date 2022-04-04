Poco M4 5G Might Come With MediaTek Dimensity 700 in India

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Poco is gearing up to expand its M series portfolio by launching Poco M4 5G smartphone in India. The brand has previously launched the Poco M4 Pro and the Poco M4 Pro 5G as a part of the M series. Although the company hasn’t made any official announcement regarding the upcoming device, the known tipster Yogesh Brar has shared specification details of the Poco M4 5G. It is expected that the smartphone will come featuring a MediaTek chipset, an LCD display and much more. Let’s find out.

Poco M4 5G Specifications

As per the information shared by Yogesh Brar, the upcoming Poco M4 5G will arrive with a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. The processor of the device is expected to be coupled with up to 4GB/6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB/128GB of UFS2.2 internal storage.

As far as the camera module is considered, Poco M4 5G is speculated to feature a dual rear camera setup. The camera setup on the back will consist of a 50MP primary sensor along with a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the device is expected to feature a 5MP selfie camera. The smartphone might operate on Android 12 based on MIUI 13 out of the box. The device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The smartphone will also come with Poco Launcher.

Speculations suggest that the upcoming Poco M4 5G will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11E which was launched in China earlier this month. Based on the intel shared by renowned tipster Kacper Skrzypek, the Redmi Note 11E will be debuting in the global market as the POCO M4 5G and Redmi 10+ 5G. It might actually be true as the specifications for Redmi Note 11E are identical to what is being expected of Poco M4 5G.

Poco seems to be continuously expanding its portfolio in the Indian market as it also recently announced Poco X4 Pro 5G in India that comes featuring a Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 120Hz sAMOLED display, 64MP triple rear camera setup and more.