POCO M2 Pro Listed on Xiaomi India Website, Launch Likely to Happen Soon

Xiaomi has recently listed a new model number for a device. The model number is – M2003J6CI. The device is listed as ‘POCO M2 Pro.” So the possibility of a new POCO M series hitting the Indian market soon is very high. POCO has been moving fast in the smartphone market and is developing new devices at a rapid speed. It is interesting to note that POCO was launched as a sub-brand of Xiaomi. But it has garnered so much love from the market that earlier this year it was able to separate itself from Xiaomi and become an independent brand. This is evidence of how excellent the company’s growth has been.

Is there an ‘M2’ from the New Series?

Tipster Ishan Agarwal was the first to post this news regarding the POCO M2 Pro. It is interesting to wonder if there is an ‘M2’ device coming in the series as well or if the F2 series will take over. POCO has to launch multiple models in the coming days. POCO F2 is going to be launched in India very shortly. Then there is also the POCO F2 Pro that will hit the markets after the launch of POCO F2. Both the smartphones have created an exciting hype in the market, and it will be interesting to see the prices POCO launches both of its F2 and F2 Pro.

POCO F2 Pro Not Going To be a Rebranded Version of Redmi K30 Pro

POCO F2 Pro was initially rumoured to be launched as the rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro. This wasn’t something which would have happened for the first time. Earlier, the Redmi K30 was launched as POCO X2 in India. But the General Manage of POCO India cleared all the rumours by saying that the POCO F2 Pro will be an exclusive smartphone and won’t be rebranded as any other device. POCO F2 Pro is going to be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC and will feature a huge battery with fast charging enabled.