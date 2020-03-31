Poco F2 Will Not Be a Rebranded Redmi K30 Pro, Company Confirms

Highlights The Redmi K30 Pro will not be rebranded as Poco F2 for India

Poco F2 is still in the works, confirmed the company

Poco is also working on TWS Earbuds

Ever since the launch of Redmi K30 Pro in China, rumours were rife that it would launch as a Poco-branded smartphone in India. And no doubt the name of Poco F2 will come into the picture since we are talking about the flagship phone from Redmi. The Poco F2 was rumoured to be a rebranded version of Redmi K30 Pro. However, Poco India officially confirmed that the much-awaited Poco F2 would not be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro which is a piece of really good news. The Redmi K30 4G arrived in India as Poco X2 at a really competitive price, so everyone expected that the Redmi K30 Pro would arrive as Poco F2. The company also confirmed that it is currently focussing on the existing smartphones which are the Poco F1 and the Poco X2 and don’t want to rush into launching new products.

Poco F2 Will Not Be Launched Around Rs 20,000

During the company’s first-ever online conference, Poco India General Manager, C Manmohan, stated that the Poco F2 is in the works, but again, it will not be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro. In fact, he added that the users who are expecting the Poco F2 would be priced around Rs 20,000, then they can choose the existing phones such as the Poco X2 or any other smartphone. This indicates that the Poco F2 will be priced on the higher side and surely not on the level of Poco F2.

To recall, the Poco F1 arrived in India at a starting price of Rs 20,999 and it had flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset back then. Because the Poco F smartphones are flagships, we are expecting it to pack Snapdragon 865 SoC underneath. And we all know that Qualcomm is selling the Snapdragon 865 chipset with integrated 5G modem at a premium price.

It is also rumoured that the Redmi K30 Pro will arrive as Poco X2 Pro to India. Also, a tipster on Weibo hinted that the Poco F2 and the Poco F2 Pro would be launched sometime in October 2020.

Poco TWS Earbuds Will Launch Soon

Besides confirming the Poco F2’s existence, the Poco GM also stated that the company is working on TWS earbuds and they will launch very soon. Xiaomi has various TWS earbuds in China and Poco could rebrand one of them for the Indian market. But again, the launch date of Poco TWS earbuds was not revealed.