Partners Group Invests $1.2 Billion to Get Stake in EdgeCore Digital Data Centre Platform

Reported by Yash Bhardwaj 0

Partners Group purchased atNorth, Iceland's biggest data centre operator, as one of its four investments in digital infrastructure in 2021. Data centres have grown in popularity as assets for infrastructure funds as investors place bets on businesses outsourcing their IT infrastructure to cloud service providers with data solutions.

Highlights

  • Edgecore claims it has been assisting major tech businesses since its 2018 launch.
  • Data centres have grown in popularity as assets for infrastructure funds as investors.
  • The company, in their opinion, is extremely well situated to profit from the increase in data traffic on a global scale.

Follow Us

Data Centre

According to Reuters, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a U.S. data centre operator, would get an investment from Swiss private investment group Partners Group Holding AG of up to $1.2 billion. The capital will be used by Partners Group, the most recent investor in data centre assets, to buy a majority ownership in EdgeCore and assist in the expansion of new data centre locations across the US.

Additional Information on EdgeCore Digital Data Centre

The company, in their opinion, is extremely well situated to profit from the increase in data traffic on a global scale. Cloud computing, machine learning, artificial intelligence, 5G, and mobile are a few of the themes, according to Ed Diffendal, managing director at Partners Group. Partners Group purchased atNorth, Iceland's biggest data centre operator, as one of its four investments in digital infrastructure in 2021.

Data centres have grown in popularity as assets for infrastructure funds as investors place bets on businesses outsourcing their IT infrastructure to cloud service providers with data solutions. EdgeCore, a Denver-based company with campuses in Phoenix, Arizona, and Silicon Valley, is currently in charge of six data centres around the country under the direction of former CoreSite Chief Executive Tom Ray.

Edgecore claims it has been assisting major tech businesses since its 2018 launch. Edgecore is backed by nearly $800 million in equity from the sovereign wealth fund GIC of Singapore, the OPTrust pension fund of Canada, and Mount Elbert Capital Partners. Since its founding in 1996, Partners Group has managed $131 billion in private equity, real estate, infrastructure, credit, and secondaries on a global scale. $21 billion in assets are now being managed by the infrastructure division that finances EdgeCore.

Reported By

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

iOS 16 Amazing Features That You Cannot Miss Out On
iOS 16 Amazing Features That You Cannot Miss Out On
Apple iOS 16 provides abundant features, enhancements and changes to how we use an Apple iPhone. The recently released iOS16.1 update has changed the device usage experience in many ways.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
As Airtel delivers 5G 4G SIM Cards right to the doorsteps, Customers can enjoy Airtel 5G Services with ease and comfort.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments