WhatsApp New Feature: Check Credit Score for Free

A data analytics company called Experian India has launched a programme to enable free credit score checks via WhatsApp for Indian consumers. This is the first time a credit agency in India has made such a service available via messaging. A quick, safe, and practical way to acquire credit reports is provided by this new project. Customers can use this to track abnormalities, rapidly spot fraud, and rebuild their credit scores. Users have more control over their credit profile thanks to it.

There are 487.5 million users of WhatsApp in India, which is a sizeable market. With this programme, Experian gives Indian clients free access to their credit information on WhatsApp so they can make educated credit decisions, build responsible spending habits, and take advantage of the benefits of having a high credit score. Financial institutions are utilising WhatsApp Business more and more as a powerful tool as they expand client communication as they introduce new goods and services. Banks are deploying bots and agents to communicate with clients via this messaging channel. Joining financial institutions through WhatsApp has made it surprisingly simple to obtain loans immediately.

The messaging platform is concentrating on fintech-based credit, pension, and insurance-based goods. Even though the financial sector has popular apps like PhonePe, Google Pay, CRED, and Paytm among others, WhatsApp is making headway in the country and is headed toward being a fintech super app.

Here’s How To Check Credit Score on WhatsApp for Free

WhatsApp message "Hey" to +91 9920035444 to Experian India. The alternative is to click on this link https://wa.me/message/LBKHANJQNOUKF1 to open chat.

Now divulge important information like your name, phone number, and email address.

The Experian credit score will be immediately visible on WhatsApp.

A password-protected copy of the Experian credit report can be requested by users, and it will be delivered to the registered email address.