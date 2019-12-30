Oppo A5 2020 New Variant With 6GB RAM Launched; Vivo S1 Pro to Debut in India on January 4

Highlights The Oppo A5 2020 6GB+128GB variant will retail for Rs 14,990 in India

Oppo A5 2020 will now be available in three variants

Vivo S1 Pro official India launch set for January 4

Oppo A5 2020 will now be available in a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant in India, the company has officially announced. Priced at Rs 14,990, the new variant of the Oppo A5 2020 will be available for purchase via offline and online stores in the country. Oppo A5 2020 was launched in India a few months ago and it comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. Oppo launched two new phones earlier this year with almost similar specs- the Oppo A9 2020 and the Oppo A5 2020. In a piece of separate news, Vivo confirmed that it would be launching the Vivo S1 Pro in India on January 4. The Vivo S1 Pro will come as a successor to the Vivo S1 in India and it could retail at a starting price of over Rs 15,000.

Oppo A5 2020 Gets a New 6GB RAM Variant in India

In September this year, Oppo launched the A5 2020 in two variants- 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB, priced at Rs 12,490 and Rs 13,990, respectively. And today, the Oppo A5 2020 has got a new variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage priced at Rs 14,990, as reported by 91mobiles. After the recent price cut, the base variant of the Oppo A5 2020 is available for Rs 11,990. All three variants of the smartphone will be available for purchase via online and offline stores.

As for the specs, the Oppo A5 2020 rocks a 6.5-inch HD+ display on the front and it comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. The phone comes in three variants- 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and the latest 6GB+128GB. There’s a microSD card slot as well on the phone for expanding the internal storage.

Oppo has added a quad camera on the rear side comprising 12MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor is also present. The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery and it runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.1. The handset will receive ColorOS 7 update based on Android 10 in the first half of 2020. The Oppo A9 2020 also comes with similar specs, but it rocks 48MP quad-camera setup on the rear side.

Vivo S1 Pro India Launch Set for January 4

The Chinese brand, Vivo, launched a lot of smartphones in 2019 and the company will be starting 2020 on a high note. The last smartphone from Vivo in 2019 was the Vivo Y11 (2019) and the first smartphone in 2020 would be the Vivo S1 Pro which will be an upgraded version of the Vivo S1. The Vivo S1 Pro will make its debut in India on January 4 and the specs of the handset are already known. The Vivo S1 Pro will be exclusive to Amazon in India.

Talking about the specifications of the upcoming Vivo smartphone, it features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Underneath, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. According to rumours, the 8GB+128GB variant of the Vivo S1 Pro will be available for purchase at Rs 19,990, but the company is yet to announce the pricing though.

Other highlights of the Vivo S1 Pro include 48MP quad-camera setup, 32MP front-facing camera, 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and eye-catchy design. It will be interesting to see how Vivo prices the S1 Pro in India.