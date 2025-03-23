OpenAI, Meta in Talks with Reliance for AI Expansion in India: Report



OpenAI and Meta Platforms have held separate discussions with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) for potential AI partnerships in India, according to a report by The Information. Bloomberg and Reuters also reported the story. Earlier reports indicate that Reliance is working closely with Nvidia to democratise AI in India, as it did with high-speed data.

Multiple Discussions with Reliance

OpenAI executives have engaged in multiple discussions with their counterparts at Reliance in recent months regarding a potential product and sales partnership, the report said, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the talks.

ChatGPT Distribution via Jio

A key possibility involves Reliance Jio distributing OpenAI's ChatGPT, expanding its reach in the country. According to the report, OpenAI has also explored reducing ChatGPT's subscription fee from USD 20 to just a few dollars, though it remains unclear if this has been discussed with Reliance.

Enterprise AI Services

Additionally, Reliance has discussed selling OpenAI's AI models to enterprise clients via an API and hosting these models locally to ensure data remains within India.

AI Data Center in Jamnagar

The conglomerate is also in talks with both OpenAI and Meta about running their AI models in its 3GW data center under development in Jamnagar, Gujarat, which it claims will be the world's largest. TelecomTalk previously reported on this AI center developments.

Jio AI Cloud Storage

Just yesterday, TelecomTalk reported that Reliance Jio is offering 50GB of AI Cloud storage, despite previously stating that it would provide up to 100GB. This AI cloud storage offering offer applies to prepaid plans of Rs 299 and above, as well as all postpaid plans. Read more in the story linked above.

Reliance is already working with Nvidia to develop AI infrastructure in India.