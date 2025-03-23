OpenAI, Meta in Talks with Reliance for AI Expansion in India: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

Jio could distribute ChatGPT, offer enterprise AI services, and host AI models in its upcoming 3GW data center in Jamnagar.

Highlights

  • OpenAI and Meta are in talks with Reliance for potential AI collaborations in India.
  • Jio might distribute ChatGPT, making AI more accessible to Indian users.
  • Reliance aims to sell OpenAI’s AI models to enterprises via APIs while ensuring data sovereignty.

Follow Us

OpenAI, Meta in Talks with Reliance for AI Expansion in India: Report
OpenAI and Meta Platforms have held separate discussions with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) for potential AI partnerships in India, according to a report by The Information. Bloomberg and Reuters also reported the story. Earlier reports indicate that Reliance is working closely with Nvidia to democratise AI in India, as it did with high-speed data.

Also Read: The Internet or Just Cached Data: What Are Users Actually Using?




Multiple Discussions with Reliance

OpenAI executives have engaged in multiple discussions with their counterparts at Reliance in recent months regarding a potential product and sales partnership, the report said, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the talks.

ChatGPT Distribution via Jio

A key possibility involves Reliance Jio distributing OpenAI's ChatGPT, expanding its reach in the country. According to the report, OpenAI has also explored reducing ChatGPT's subscription fee from USD 20 to just a few dollars, though it remains unclear if this has been discussed with Reliance.

Also Read: Jio Platforms Working with Nvidia to Democratise AI in India: Report

Enterprise AI Services

Additionally, Reliance has discussed selling OpenAI's AI models to enterprise clients via an API and hosting these models locally to ensure data remains within India.

AI Data Center in Jamnagar

The conglomerate is also in talks with both OpenAI and Meta about running their AI models in its 3GW data center under development in Jamnagar, Gujarat, which it claims will be the world's largest. TelecomTalk previously reported on this AI center developments.

Also Read: Breaking: Reliance Jio Starts Offering 50GB JioAICloud Storage with Prepaid and Postpaid Plans

Jio AI Cloud Storage

Just yesterday, TelecomTalk reported that Reliance Jio is offering 50GB of AI Cloud storage, despite previously stating that it would provide up to 100GB. This AI cloud storage offering offer applies to prepaid plans of Rs 299 and above, as well as all postpaid plans. Read more in the story linked above.

Reliance is already working with Nvidia to develop AI infrastructure in India.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Doesn't care about 5G as of now as 4G is best.

Vodafone Idea's 5G: Is it a Threat to Jio, Airtel

TheAndroidFreak :

Both doesn't have unlimited 4G for 12 hours. 5G I don't know.

Vodafone Idea's 5G: Is it a Threat to Jio, Airtel

Faraz :

Disappointing how 5G could not even fill 4G shoes.. Being a 5G user for 2+ years, I would definitely prefer…

5G in India: 770 Million Users by 2028, Says Nokia;…

vinay kumar :

Airtel 5g is far better in chennai than jio 5g. Not congested during peak timings

Vi Rs 649 and Rs 979 4G Plans with Unlimited…

shivraj roy :

i have watched this video ,btw did you notice the change of 5G speed on the x80 when he just…

Apple to Bring Second-Gen 5G Modems in iPhone 18 Pro:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments