OpenAI Launches Free AI Training Course for Teachers



Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Common Sense Media launched "ChatGPT Foundations for K-12 Educators," a free course designed to help teachers understand and responsibly implement the basics of AI into their work in the classroom. Free for all educators and school districts, the one-hour, nine-lesson course provides educators with essential knowledge about AI and approaches for ensuring student safety and privacy, Common Sense Media announced on Wednesday.

Early Adoption in School Districts

According to the official release, the course has been piloted in nearly a dozen school districts, including the Agua Fria Union High School District and Challenger School, showing promising early results. It covers key topics such as AI fundamentals, data privacy considerations, ethical usage guidelines, and strategies for integrating AI into educators' daily tasks.

Insights from OpenAI and Common Sense Media

"Schools across the country are grappling with new opportunities and challenges as AI reshapes education, with our research showing that seven in 10 students are already using tools like ChatGPT for their schoolwork," said Robbie Torney, Senior Director of AI Programs at Common Sense. "With this course, we are taking a proactive approach to support and educate teachers on the front lines and prepare for this transformation."

"We're in the early stages of AI adoption in K-12, and it will take all of us—educators, technologists, and organizations—working together to ensure this technology enables teachers and improves learning outcomes for students," said Leah Belsky, VP and General Manager of Education at OpenAI. "Our first priority is to equip educators with resources to use OpenAI's tools thoughtfully and set the classroom standard for responsible use. This course, in partnership with a trusted organisation like Common Sense, offers this critical foundation."

Collaboration for AI Guidelines and Resources

The launch marks the first milestone in a broader collaboration between Common Sense and OpenAI, announced in January 2024, focused on creating AI guidelines and educational resources for parents, educators, and young people, the companies said.