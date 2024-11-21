Indian Government Makes Move for Uniform Telecom RoW Rules: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

From January 1, 2025, all the states have been asked by the Indian government to upgrade their RoW portals as the rules have to be implemented digitally.

Highlights

  • The Indian government has asked all the states/union territories to follow the Right of Way (RoW) rules notified under the Telecommunications Act.
  • This move from the government comes to ensure telcos have uniform costs in rolling out telecom infrastructure throughout the country.
  • The new RoW rules are geared to boost the rollout of telecom infrastructure across the nation.

Follow Us

indian government makes move for uniform telecom

The Indian government has asked all the states/union territories to follow the Right of Way (RoW) rules notified under the Telecommunications Act. This move from the government comes to ensure telcos have uniform costs in rolling out telecom infrastructure throughout the country. At present, the RoW rules are different for several states, and this means that telecom operators have to pay different costs for getting permission and setting up infrastructure in the country. This is detrimental to the government's initiative of Digital Bharat because it reduces the efficiency and rapidness with which the telcos can roll out connectivity infrastructure.




Read More - Jio’s Only Data Pack which Comes with OTT Benefits

From January 1, 2025, all the states have been asked by the Indian government to upgrade their RoW portals as the rules have to be implemented digitally, according to an ET report.

Neeraj Mittal, secretary of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) wrote in a letter to the states saying that they have to notify all the concerned authorities of the changes coming. The new RoW rules are geared to boost the rollout of telecom infrastructure across the nation. It will facilitate faster rollout of 5G networks, and be a game changer for the industry.

Read More - Indian Telcos Get Good News from SC, Can Claim Tax Credits on Infra Duties: Report

The simplified process for obtaining the permissions, and that too digitally across India will solve a very major pain for the telcos. Since everything will be digital, transparency and efficiency will also be maintained at the highest level. Many state governments have an inefficient and offline mode process for obtaining permissions. But that is going to change now, and for the better.

Telcos have previously requested the government that uniform RoW policies should be implemented across India, and that is what is happening now.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

rahul_yadav :

I heard that BSNL management is unhappy with Tata (Tejas Networks) due to the slow pace of new site deployments.…

Reliance Jio Rolls Out 100GB Free AI Cloud Storage with…

TheAndroidFreak :

This will truly transform Airtel 4G network in next three years. I hope they cover as much as possible. From…

Bharti Airtel Awards 5G Extension Deal to Nokia for 5G-Advanced…

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : There is no intention to improve 3x 10mp because its presence, even if it is still old,…

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

Shivraj Roy :

I see I really hate how Airtel is making almost the same ARPU from Airfiber than Fiber customers But Airfiber…

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi ARPU Q2 FY25: Tariff Hikes…

Faraz :

Well it depends how operator wants to use this feature. But yeah, bandwidth, speed and latency all can be customised,…

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi ARPU Q2 FY25: Tariff Hikes…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments