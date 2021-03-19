OnePlus 9 Pro Charges to 100% in 43 minutes With Wireless Charger

With every passing day, OnePlus is revealing the key features of its upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 9 Pro. The OnePlus 9 Series is all set to go official on March 23. In India, the Chinese company will be launching three phones- the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9R. Since the OnePlus 9 Pro will be its top-tier smartphone, the company is packing in all the high-end hardware. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to Twitter and announced the charging times (both wired and wireless) to 100% on the OnePlus 9 Pro. According to the CEO, the OnePlus 9 Pro will go to 100% in just 29 minutes with a wired charger, whereas the same for wireless charging is 43 minutes. That said, Lau might be talking about the time taken by the phone to reach from 0% to 100%. The OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a 4500mAh battery.

OnePlus 9 Pro Charging Time Confirmed Ahead of Launch

Going by the rumours, the OnePlus 9 Pro will arrive with 65W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The company is also expected to launch a 50W wireless charger similar to the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger it launched last year. The 30W wireless charger from the company was priced at Rs 3,990 in India, so the price for 50W charger could be around Rs 5,990.

The OnePlus 8T was the first OnePlus phone to feature 65W wired fast charging. The phone charges from 0% to 100% in just 39 minutes. The OnePlus 9 Pro’s 4500mAh battery will be charged in just 29 minutes. So it looks like OnePlus is enhancing the 65W charging technology, or maybe the phone will feature even faster charging tech.

OnePlus is also adding fast wireless charging support to the OnePlus 9 Pro, probably of 50W that’s capable of charging the device to 100% in just 43 minutes. OnePlus was the first brand to include fast charging support on its phones back in 2016 and 2017, but the company lost momentum in between. Other Chinese smartphone brands like Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi constantly outperformed OnePlus by offering faster charging technology on their phones. For example, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra launched last year offered 120W fast charging support.

It is good to see OnePlus stepping up the game in the charging speeds. The OnePlus 9, on the other hand, is also expected to come with 65W fast charging and 30W wireless charging.