OnePlus Nord 2 Will be Available from Today, Should You Buy

OnePlus Nord 2 was launched on July 22, 2021. The smartphone saw a great response from the OnePlus fans over its design and the specifications revealed during the launch event. It looks like a serious upgrade over its predecessor - OnePlus Nord. Then there’s the OnePlus Nord CE 5G (review) which launched one month back and is priced much cheaper than the OnePlus Nord 2. If you are confused between the two, know that in terms of performance, design, and functionality, the OnePlus Nord 2 is much ahead of the Nord CE 5G. However, the price of the Nord 2 is equally higher.

OnePlus Nord 2 Price in India

OnePlus Nord 2 has been launched in three variants in India. The first variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 27,999. The second variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 29,999 and the last variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at Rs 34,999. The base variant won’t go on sale from today but in August. Users having an Amazon Prime account or who are part of the OnePlus Red Cable club can get their hands on the OnePlus Nord 2 in 12GB and 8GB RAM variants starting today.

OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Overlook

The OnePlus Nord 2 comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is available in Gray Sierra and Blue Haze colours. It will come running on Android 11 based on OxygenOS 11 out of the box. There is a triple-camera sensor at the rear with a Sony IMX766 primer sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor. At the front, there is a 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie sensor. The device packs a 4,500mAh battery.