OnePlus Buds 2R Available for Free with the OnePlus Nord 3 5G

If you are interested in purchasing the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, then you can get the OnePlus Buds 2R for free right now. OnePlus Nord 3 5G was introduced in India earlier this year as an upgrade over the Nord 2. OnePlus Nord lineup has produced some excellent phones in value so far, but the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is simply amazing! We have reviewed the smartphone and the link to the same video is below.









OnePlus Buds 2R: How to Get for Free?

If you are purchasing the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, then you are eligible to get a pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 2R completely for free. OnePlus is offering this to users purchasing the smartphone from both the official platform of Amazon.in and the OnePlus Store app.

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is available in two variants: 8GB+128GB for Rs 33,999 and 12GB+256GB for Rs 37,999. Both the variants are under the offer, meaning any variant you go for will fetch you a pair of free TWS (truly wireless stereo) earbuds from OnePlus.

Note that the OnePlus Buds 2R cost Rs 2,199. So it is actually a good deal for customers who want to purchase the smartphone. There are also instant discount offers for HDFC Bank card holders on Amazon and there should be more offers that users can definitely check out while purchasing the smartphone.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The chip powers some of the previous flagship smartphones and thus is quite powerful for multitasking. There’s a triple camera system at the rear headed by a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with support for OIS.

The device is available in two colour options - Misty Green and Tempest Gray. The earbuds are also available in two colour options - Blue and Black. However, for the earbuds, you can only choose the colour option if you are purchasing directly through the OnePlus Store app.