Altafiber Nears 100 Percent Completion of Fiber Build in Northern Kentucky



US fixed broadband operator altafiber, formerly known as Cincinnati Bell, has announced that its gigabit internet is now available to nearly 100 percent of single-family homes and businesses in Boone County, Campbell County, and Kenton County in Northern Kentucky. In a statement released earlier this week, altafiber also mentioned that the company continues to build fibre to multi-dwelling units in these counties, including condos and apartments.

Public-Private Partnerships

As per the announcement, this USD 180 million fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) investment covers over 195,000 addresses in these counties to enhance digital connectivity in Northern Kentucky.

Altafiber said this initiative is the outcome of collaborative public-private partnerships established between altafiber and local government authorities in 2021. These partnerships included the following commitments: Boone County pledged up to USD 13.6 million to support the expansion of altafiber's fibre network to 31,000 addresses to date, Campbell County committed up to USD 4.5 million, extending access to 9,000 addresses, and Kenton County allocated up to USD 10.8 million, extending access to 24,000 addresses.

Smart City Initiatives

Furthermore, altafiber said its Smart City organisation, UniCity, is also investing USD 1.1 million in Smart City initiatives in each county. These initiatives aim to enhance the quality of life for residents and provide local governments with the means to offer more value-added services.

Investment in fibre network infrastructure

"Altafiber has invested more than USD 1.5 billion into its fibre network, which reaches approximately 730,000 addresses in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, making it the leading supplier of fibre-based services in the region," said the release. Altafiber was the first Internet Service Provider in Greater Cincinnati to offer 1 gigabit Internet in 2014 and introduced 2 gigabit speeds in 2021.

Cincinnati Bell, now altafiber, provides fibre-optic communication solutions for residential and business customers in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.