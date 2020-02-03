OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Spotted on Amazon Affiliate Page, Launch Seems Imminent

Highlights The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are spotted on Amazon India affiliate page

OnePlus could launch the 8 series at MWC 2020

OnePlus 8 series will have three phones including a mid-range OnePlus 8 Lite

Ever since the launch of OnePlus 7T series, rumours were rife regarding the OnePlus 8 series. Right on the launch day of OnePlus 7T, we saw the OnePlus 8 Pro’s CAD renders getting leaked. The OnePlus 8 Pro was first leaked back in September 2019 which was very unusual for a OnePlus device as the brand aims at May or June launch every year. That seems to be changing this year as the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro both were spotted on Amazon India’s Affiliate page. This essentially means the phones are about to launch. OnePlus may launch the OnePlus 8 series at MWC 2020 tech show later this month, followed by an Indian launch. For the unaware, the OnePlus 8 lineup will have three smartphones this year- the standard OnePlus 8, premium OnePlus 8 Pro and the mid-range OnePlus 8 Lite. All three phones will offer 5G support in several countries.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are Launching in India Very Soon

We generally don’t see smartphones getting listed on Amazon India’s affiliate page ahead of the launch. Amazon India updates its affiliate devices list every month and we can clearly see the presence of OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro for the month of February. Other OnePlus phones on the list include OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren Edition, OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus is yet to officially confirm the launch date of OnePlus 8 series and the company did not even start teasing the series yet. However, the Chinese company has been talking about its new 120Hz AMOLED screen for a while now, again hinting at an early launch of OnePlus 8 devices.

OnePlus Might Make its First Appearance at Mobile World Congress

OnePlus took part at CES 2020 by showcasing the OnePlus Concept One smartphone. And at MWC 2020 in Barcelona, we may see the brand announcing the OnePlus 8 series. If this happens, it will be OnePlus’ first appearance at the world’s largest tech show. As for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, they will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC underneath, whereas the OnePlus 8 Lite could be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset.

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro is expected to launch in all the countries where OnePlus is operating right now, but the OnePlus 8 Lite may be exclusive to only the markets where 5G is available.