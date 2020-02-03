Jio Set-Top Box: How to Install Third Party Apps Like Amazon Prime and Netflix

Highlights The users will have to downloa the APK first

Jio Set-Top Box does not come with some apps pre-installed

Apps like Netflix can also be installed

The Mukesh Ambani led telecom operator, Reliance Jio, can be credited with launching some of the best plans in the country. When it comes to offering data and services, Reliance Jio offers some of the best offerings that one can get their hands on. However, Reliance Jio is also behind some of the most popular consumer electronics products in India too. One such product in its roster is the Jio Set-Top Box. This Hybrid Set-Top Box launched by Reliance Jio is a tiny STB which mixes DTH and OTT services for the customers, and like other popular Set-Top Boxes of its time, this Set-Top Box is also enabled by Android TV. The Reliance Jio Set-Top Box comes with many features like free calling, video calling, and more. But, today we will be discussing how to install third-party applications on it. Since the Set-Top Box already comes with Reliance Jio applications pre-installed, there are only a few things missing. The subscribers might want to install some of the popular applications on the Set-Top Box like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. This article walks you through how you can install them.

Finding APK for Required Apps

The first step in this series would be to boot your Set-Top Box and open the applications of the menu. Over here, you will see many apps like Jio TV+, JioCinema, JioSaavn and more. But, you will have to open the browser application on Jio Set-Top Box which goes by the name of JioPages. The JioPages app is nothing but the Android TV default browser with Jio’s custom skin. Once opened, now you have to search for the APK file of the respective application that you want to download.

For searching on the JioPages application, we recommend that you press the voice search button on the remote and speak the search keyword. For example, typing “Amazon Prime Video” will take you to a list of websites from where you would be able to download the APK file for Amazon Prime Video, which is exactly what you have to do. Go ahead and download the APK file.

Installing the Applications

For the next step, you will have to navigate to the Settings menu of your Jio Set-Top Box. Over here, you would see that you will find a list of all the installed applications on your Set-Top Box. From the list, look for an application named “App Installer”. You will need to open this application. Upon opening, you will now be required to search for the respective APK. Now navigate to the local disk of the Jio Set-Top Box and select the Amazon Prime Video APK which you have downloaded. Once selected, hit the install button. After this, your Amazon Prime Video app should be installed on your Jio Set-Top Box, and now you can log in and enjoy the shows you want to watch.

Things You Must Keep in Mind

Now, there are some things that you must keep in mind while you are going to install applications on the Jio Set-Top Box. Some of the users of the Set-Top Box have reported that because their Set-Top Box is not updated to Android 9 Pie and remains on the lower versions, the applications on the app installer appear grey and cannot be installed. In such a case, the apps would not be supported for installation. But, still, most of the applications would be easy to install on the Jio Set-Top Box.