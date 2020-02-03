Asus ROG Phone II Likely to Run Out of Stock Due to Coronavirus Epidemic

Highlights Asus warns of a possible temporary shortage of its ROG Phone II series in India

This is attributed to “supply chain disruptions in Asia” meaning coronavirus

Asus ROG Phone II 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant still available on Flipkart

Asus’s second-gen gaming phone, the Asus ROG Phone II was launched back in September 2019 but is already facing shortages. Asus India, in a recent Twitter post, warned customers regarding a temporary shortage of Asus ROG Phone II. The ROG Phone II is currently the cheapest phone in India with a 120Hz screen. The letter penned to customers warns of a temporary shortage of the device due to the “disruption in the supply chain caused by the prevailing situation in Asia”. The company, however, goes on to assure fans the Asus ROG Phone II will be back in stock soon.

Though not stated explicitly, the reason for the phone running out of stock is the coronavirus epidemic which has already affected many tech companies in the region.

Asus ROG Phone II: Specs, Price & Availability

The Asus ROG Phone II was launched back in September of 2019. The gaming-centric smartphone packs a large 6.59-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and HDR10 support. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired either with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB of storage. On the camera side, Asus ROG Phone 2 comes equipped with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.79 aperture. The primary camera is accompanied by a 13MP wide-angle camera with a 125-degrees field of view. On the front, there is a 24MP selfie snapper with f/2.2 aperture.

The impressive specs are topped by a 6000mAh battery with 30W Quick Charging 4.0 and 10W reverse charging. Asus ROG Phone II runs Android 9 Pie with custom Zen UI skin on top, offering near-stock Android-like UI.

Asus ROG Phone II is priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The higher-end 12GB + 512GB ROG Phone 2 retails for Rs 59,999. The Asus ROG Phone II remains in stock on Flipkart at the moment, but only in its 8GB+128GB form. The top-end 12GB RAM variant is currently unavailable on this platform.