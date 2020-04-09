OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro Could Be the Most Expensive Phones from OnePlus Ever

Highlights OnePlus 8 price in India could start at Rs 39,999

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will start at €719 in Europe

OnePlus 8 series will launch on April 14 in India

OnePlus 8 series is arriving on April 14 and the European prices of the smartphones have leaked online. OnePlus is expected to unveil two smartphones- the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, and both the phones will have Snapdragon 865 with 5G support. A few days ago, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, stated that the OnePlus 8 Pro would not cross the $999 price point in the United States. A new report from WinFuture states the OnePlus 8 will start at €719, while the OnePlus 8 Pro will start at €919. That said, we don’t have any idea regarding the Indian prices of OnePlus 8 series, but we are expecting them to start at Rs 39,999. And yes, OnePlus will launch 5G variants of the OnePlus 8 series in India as well.

OnePlus 8 Series Prices Leaked: Check Full Details

Going by this leak, the OnePlus 8 will arrive in two variants- 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB priced at €719 (approx. Rs 59,700) and €819 (approx. Rs 67,200). The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, will also come in the same variants but with a much higher price of €919 (approx. Rs 75,500) and €1009 (approx. Rs 82,900). Do make a note that these are the prices for the European market where OnePlus will probably launch only the 5G variants of its upcoming phones.

Due to the inclusion of 5G and Snapdragon 865 chipset, the prices of flagship smartphones are on the steeper side this year. For example, Xiaomi’s Mi 10 series was recently launched in Europe, and the prices start at €799 (approx. Rs 65,500) and goes all the way up to €999 (approx. Rs 82,000).

In India, the OnePlus 8 could start at Rs 39,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The OnePlus 8 is already rumoured to arrive with a triple camera setup on the back, 4300mAh battery with 30W fast charging, punch-hole display and refined OxygenOS software. What are your expected prices of the OnePlus 8 series for India? Let us know by commenting below.