Vodafone Idea Enables 2G Customers to Perform Quick Recharges Through SMS

Highlights Vodafone Idea introduces SMS and missed call recharge facilities to 2G subscribers

Vodafone Idea is also allowing prepaid users to get recharges done at ATMs

The telco is also ensuring proper network performance during lockdown

Trai recently urged all the telecom operators to treat customers equally during the current situation. It is reported that the telcos have completely ignored 2G subscribers and only providing free talk time & validity extension benefits to 4G users. However, Vodafone Idea has now come up with new initiatives for its 2G subscribers. Alongside keeping the network performance in check, Vodafone has introduced new measures to enhance customer service via alternate channels. The new measures are currently in place to Vodafone idea customers in Assam & North East and Bihar and Jharkhand regions. The telco is also allowing 2G users to quickly recharge their account through SMS mode. Here’s how you can recharge your 2G Vodafone Idea via SMS method.

Vodafone Idea Quick Recharge Through SMS Detailed

As we already know, the entire nation is under lockdown as Coronavirus has started spreading at a rapid pace. Due to lockdown, the retail outlets have been closed as well. With the closure of retail outlets, Vodafone Idea is helping its 2G subscribers using feature phones to access ‘Quick Recharge’ through SMS and Missed Call.

Vodafone Idea customers in Assam & North East and Bihar and Jharkhand regions can avail the feature by just sending an SMS from their registered mobile number. For example, users have to send an SMS to Axis Bank: SMS to 9717000002 / 5676782 & ICICI Bank: SMS to 9222208888, and the SMS format would be ‘MOBILE10 digit Mob No Idea/Vodafone Amount Last 6 digits of Bank Account.’

Some customers will have to complete the process by giving a missed call to a designated number. The facility is already live and can be used by customers using their registered mobile numbers.

Besides, Vodafone Idea prepaid customers can also avail prepaid recharges via nearest ATMs. It is also crediting Rs 10 talk time to 100 million users and also extended prepaid account validity till April 17, 2020. It is unknown whether the SMS and missed call recharge facilities are available in other circles or not besides the regions mentioned above.

Vodafone Idea Also Monitoring Network Performance

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, citizens are completely dependent on telecom networks to study, work, access essentials, source information and entertainment. Due to this, the load on telecom networks has increased a lot. Vodafone Idea says it is continuously monitoring network to ensure optimum efficiency in the seven states of Assam & North East. To cater to the growing data demand and usage, the telco has upgraded over 650 sites in the region since the declaration of lockdown.

In Bihar & Jharkhand, Vodafone Idea says its field engineers have travelled long distances to attend to faults and restore connectivity. e.g, travelling 130 kms from Jamshedpur to Chakrdharpur, 95 kms from Bhagalpur to Khagaria, 45 kms from Muzaffarpur to Deoria. “One engineer had to travel 55 kms from Chakia to Patahi and stay overnight to upgrade the router and get necessary amendments done,” said the company in a press statement.

Furthermore, Vodafone Idea customer service teams are also creating awareness among customers on accessing and taking the benefit of digital platforms through video links, GIFs, dockets that explain the process for undertaking recharge and effecting bill payments.

Vodafone is also allowing Idea customers to recharge at its outlets and vice versa.