Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Officially Launched With Exynos 980 SoC and Quad-Camera Setup

Highlights The Galaxy A51 5G is powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 980 SoC

Samsung did not reveal the pricing of the smartphone

The South Korean smartphone brand may not launch the Galaxy A51 5G in India

Samsung has officially launched two new mid-range smartphones with 5G support and the Galaxy A51 5G is one of them. The Galaxy A51 5G has been in the news for a while now and the company finally made the smartphone official silently. Though Samsung did not reveal the pricing of the A51 5G, it revealed the company spec-sheet. The Galaxy A51 5G has some decent mid-range specs like Exynos 980 SoC, 5G support, up to 8GB of RAM, Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and a quad-camera setup is present on the rear side. Samsung did launch the Galaxy A51 in India recently, but it comes with only 4G specifications and we are not sure when the A51 5G will make its way to the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G: Specifications and Features

The Galaxy A51 5G flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. It is an Infinity-O style display and has an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. Samsung has made use of its Exynos 980 chipset to power the A51 5G. The processor works in tandem with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU, 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Storage on the device can be expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

As the name itself suggests, the Galaxy A51 5G has 5G connectivity and it supports mmWave and sub-600MHz spectrum 5G, confirmed Samsung officially. This dual-SIM Samsung smartphone boots Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 out of the box and it will receive Android 11 update as well later this year.

Cameras on the Galaxy A51 5G include 48MP primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture, 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro sensor is also present on the back. On the front, we get a 32MP selfie camera. The phone offers Samsung Pay support and measures 8.7mm thick. It weighs 187 grams, confirmed Samsung.

Connectivity options include 5G, Dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port and GLONASS. The device comes armed with a 4500mAh battery and 15W fast charging support.