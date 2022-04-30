OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT 2 – Which Smartphone You Should Go For

The popular smartphone manufacturer OnePlus just launched its OnePlus 10R smartphone in India that comes with amazing specs and features with the highlight being its whopping 150W fast charge technology. The smartphone is without doubt one of the best in the price segment. Interestingly, Realme also recently launched its Realme GT 2 handset in the same price range. While the devices have some striking similarities when it comes to camera and display, both come with different chipsets and the smartphone from OnePlus has a better charging technology. Mentioned below is a comparison between the OnePlus 10R and Realme GT 2 to see which device you should go for.

OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT 2: Display

OnePlus 10R has been launched in India with a 6.7-inch OLED display that has an FHD+ resolution and also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and even a 720Hz gaming touch sampling rate as well.

Realme GT 2 was launched with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and support for 1300nits of maximum brightness that offers up to up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT 2: What’s Under the Hood?

OnePlus 10R is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset. The processor on the device is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset operates on Android 12-based ColorOS 12 out of the box.

Realme GT 2 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on the Android 12 operating system with Realme UI on top of it.

OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT 2: Camera on Paper

OnePlus 10R features a triple camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. Accompanying the primary sensor, the phone brings an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The front of the device features a punch-hole cutout with a 16MP sensor.

Realme GT 2 has been launched with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS support along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. The device features a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT 2: Battery and Price

OnePlus 10R sports a 4500mAh battery with support for 150W fast-charging. OnePlus claims that the battery of the smartphone can go from 0% to 30% in just 3 minutes. There’s also a version of the smartphone which comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging.

OnePlus 10R has been launched in India with three different variants.

8GB + 128GB (80W/5000mAh) = Rs 38,999

12GB + 256GB (80W/5000mAh) = Rs 42,999

12GB + 256GB (150W/4500mAh) = Rs 43,999

Realme GT 2 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 66W fast charging support. The company claims that the device can be charged completely in just 33 minutes. Realme GT 2 has been launched in two storage options –

8GB + 128GB = Rs 34,999

12GB + 256GB = Rs 38,999