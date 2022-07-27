Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro Launched: Check Specifications, Price and Availability

The 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display on the Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro has a 960Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports DC dimming and provides complete coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 18GB of RAM powers the device.

Highlights

  • The Obsidian version of the Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro costs $729 (about Rs 59,000).
  • The phone has a dual-cell, 5000mAh battery unit.
  • A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 18GB of RAM powers the device.

Nubia Red Magic

This past Tuesday saw the release of the gaming smartphone Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro in international markets. In the beginning of this month, the Chinese market received the announcement of the smartphone from ZTE sub-brand Nubia. It features a front camera hidden behind the display and a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and 18GB of RAM in the Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro are very powerful components. Additionally, a 5000mAh battery is included in the Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro's global version. Let's look at the smartphone's specs, price, and availability.

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro specifications and features

The 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display on the Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro has a 960Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports DC dimming and provides complete coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 18GB of RAM powers the device.

Additionally, Nubia created a 10-layer multi-dimensional cooling system for the smartphone. A built-in fan with RGB LED lights is included with the Mercury and Supernova models. Additionally, the smartphone has ICE 10.0 Multi-dimensional Cooling technology. Additionally, a Red Core 1 gaming chip is included with the Red Magic 7S Pro.

Outlining the features of the camera featuring a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary camera, and a 2MP tertiary camera, the gadget has a triple back camera configuration. It has a 16MP camera for taking selfies and video calls. The phone has a dual-cell, 5000mAh battery unit that can enable 65W rapid charging.

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro Price and availability

The Obsidian version of the Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro, which has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, costs $729 (about Rs 59,000). The smartphone's Mercury and Supernova variants, which have 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, will cost $899 (roughly Rs 72,000).

The Nubia RedMagic 7S Pro will be on sale beginning on August 9 and can be purchased from Nubia's official website.

