Indian Smartphone Users Get Strong 4G Coverage Thanks to Vi, Airtel and Jio

India is a vast market with subscribers living in the remotest parts, which are hard to reach for the terrestrial networks. Yet, the private telcos have done a pretty good job when it comes to providing 4G coverage to consumers. All the private telcos, including Vi (Vodafone Idea), Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, have reached almost every part of India with their 4G networks. Because of this, Indian smartphone users are mostly connected to 4G networks if they have a 4G SIM and a 4G device.

According to an Opensignal report, Indian smartphone users connected with 4G networks 9.3 out of 10 times. Here’s a complete look at the data.

Assam and Bihar Users Were Connected to 4G Networks Almost all the Time

Assam and Bihar users were mostly connected to 4G networks whenever they were trying to access internet services, shows an Opensignal report. Take a look at the image below to understand the data better.

On the basis of 100 points, Assam and Bihar scored 98.4 and 98.3 points, respectively. This means that the smartphone users living in these two states were connected to 4G networks for a higher percentage of time than the users in other states. What’s interesting here is that both Assam and Bihar are Category-C circles.

The telecom circle which was at the bottom of the list here was Kerala, with a score of 93.4%. It is a Category-B telecom circle and is quite behind the second-last state on the list, which is Tamil Nadu (Category-A circle), with a score of 96.8 points.

Opensignal collected the data between March 1, 2022, to May 29, 2022. What’s good here is that out of 22 telecom circles in India, 20 circles are spending 97% or more of their time being connected to 4G networks. This is a good stat for the telcos, but this doesn’t detail the experience they are getting.