This Networking Solution By Nokia Will Utilise Unlicensed Spectrum

Popular Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia on Wednesday stated that its MultiFire Alliance or MFA certified 4.9G/LTE private wireless networking solution, called the MulteFire router 700 user equipment was now available for deployment via the use of the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud.

Nokia said that its MulteFire private wireless solution was suitable for two kinds of deployments, namely permanent networking and temporary deployments, useful in areas such as media broadcasting, sporting and other such use cases.

In case you were wondering, MulteFire is an LTE-dependent technology that works in unlicensed spectrum, which includes the global 5GHz band. Nokia has mentioned that the pre-integrated solution will allow for carrier-grade 4.9G/LTE private wireless hosting for a ton of new users.

What Do We Know About MulteFire?

It also underlined that the solution was now available for global deployment, so it can be used by customers who, currently have no access to licensed spectrum. It can be also be used to add additional capacity over a 5GHz unlicensed spectrum.

Stephan Litjens, the Vice President of Enterprise Solutions, Nokia Cloud and Networking Services added that being first to the market with the only fully industry-approved MulteFire solution now available will allow Nokia to set new standards for wireless broadband convenience and affordability in the mass market conditions.

Nokia’s unique MulteFire UE solution further extends the company’s market-leading portfolio of industrial-grade connectivity solutions, and by doing so, further brings Industry 4.0 one step closer for small and medium-sized enterprises added Stephan.

Will Townsend, the Senior Analyst, Security, Carriers and Enterprise Networking, Moor Insights and Strategy added that MulteFire has the potential to contribute in a significant manner to private wireless networking adoption given the ability to deploy over unlicensed spectrum.

Nokia’s focus in terms of easing deployment on a plug-and-play approach should make it a compelling consideration for enterprises concerned about the complexities of managing cellular networking infrastructure.

In other Nokia related news, it had recently introduced the new ReefShark SoC, which promises to deliver up to eight times more throughput and can serve up to 8x more cells compared to older generations. They are also very easy to install and simplify the upgrade and extended operation of all AirScale deployments.

Nokia’s baseband module can support a whopping 90,000 connected users at the same time and deliver 84 Gbps throughput. The highly efficient ReefShark SoC further helps in reducing power consumption by up to 75%. Nokia’s modular AirScale baseband enables telecom service providers to scale capacity flexibly and efficiently and as their 5G business evolves.