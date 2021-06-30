900 MHz Deployment by Airtel Will Improve Indoor Coverage in This State



Bharti Airtel, today said that it has upgraded its mobile network in Himachal Pradesh to deliver the best indoor network experience for its customers by deploying 9.6 MHz in 900 MHz spectrum band for high-speed data services. The high propagation and reach of 900 MHz spectrum enables wider network availability and improved data speeds along with better coverage inside homes and buildings in urban and rural areas.

This upgrade complements the recently deployed 17.4 MHz additional spectrum across Himachal Pradesh, and will further strengthen the network capabilities benefitting the access of high-speed data services to customers.

Manu Sood, Hub CEO – Upper North, Bharti Airtel, said, “The deployment of 9.6 MHz in 900 MHz spectrum band for high-speed data services is in line with our endeavour to deliver deep indoor & wider reach to our customers across Himachal Pradesh. We continue to invest aggressively on network upgrades and new spectrum to deliver world class service experience at a time when our customers need it the most.”

Airtel has the largest spectrum bank at 70 MHz in Himachal Pradesh with 40 MHz in 2300 MHz band, 20 MHz in 1800 MHz + 2100 MHz bands, and 10 MHz in 900 MHz band.

Following the pandemic, the adoption of the work from home, online classes, video streaming has witnessed a massive surge. Airtel’s intervention to build additional capacities will go a long way in helping customers stay connected.

Airtel has also deployed advanced network technologies and tools such as pre-5G Massive MIMO, 4G Advanced and Carrier Aggregation to step up high speed network capacity and coverage.