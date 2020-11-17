Nokia 2.4 Might Launch on November 26 as per the Teaser by HMD Global

Nokia is soon going to launch a brand new smartphone for the Indian market. Much recently, HMD Global through its Twitter and other social media accounts has teased about the launch of a new device on November 26. While no specific name has been given by HMD Global or Nokia, it can be assumed that the device being launched is Nokia 2.4. A couple of days back, a report surfaced online citing industry sources saying that the Nokia 2.4 will be launched by the end of November 2020, in India. For the unaware, Nokia 2.4 is already released for the European market so its specifications are already known — more details ahead.

Nokia 2.4 Specifications (Expected)

While Nokia has already launched the Nokia 2.4 for an international market, it would be wrong to assume that the company will release the same device for the Indian market as well. There could be some changes on the Indian version, but let’s take a look at the specifications of the European variant to get an idea of what the smartphone can come with.

The Nokia 2.4 runs on Android 10 out of the box and comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with up to 3GB RAM.

There is a dual-camera setup in the rear which features a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor. For clicking selfies, there is a 5MP sensor at the front of the device. The device is available in two internal storage variants – 32GB and 64GB. But the good thing is that the internal storage can be expanded up to 512GB with the help of an external microSD card.

A fingerprint scanner is on the back of the device for additional security and there is a 4,500mAh battery inside the phone. All the above-mentioned features are of the European variant of the Nokia 2.4 and may be different when released for the Indian market.

Nokia 2.4 Price (Expected)

The Nokia 2.4 got a starting price of EUR 119 (approximately Rs 10,500) in the European market and was made available in three different colour options namely Dusk, Charcoal, and Fjord. The Indian pricing should also be around this price mark.