Nokia 110 4G Feature Phone Sporting 4G LTE Support Launched in India

HMD Global seems to be on its way to gain even more market share in the feature phone segment, with the company having recently launched the Nokia 110 4G in India. This phone was first launched alongside the Nokia 105 4G in the European market.

For those of you wondering, this specific feature phone is the upgraded version of the Nokia 110 that was launched in 2019, sporting support for just 2G connectivity.

This upgrade comes at a time when 2G is being phased out and, keeping this in mind, Nokia is boasting of 4G LTE connectivity in this new feature phone.

The Nokia 110 4G is not the first device to have 4G support, as the Nokia 105 4G and the title Magic 2 4G, backed by Transsion Holding also featured 4G LTE support.

Nokia 110 4G: Specifications and Features

Specification wise, the phone makes use of a 1.8-inch LCD display which has a resolution of 120 x 160 pixels. Towards the back, the device sports a polycarbonate construction and a single 0.8MP camera that is of QVGA variety.

The device offers 128MB RAM and 48MB of storage that can be expanded to32GB via a microSD card. The Nokia 110 4G also sports a 3.5mm audio jack and FM radio that is not dependent on a headphone jack to offer Radio capabilities.

The phone also houses a LED flashlight that is located to the top. The Nokia 110 4G lasts quite long due to a decently sized 1,020mAh battery that can offer up to 14 days of standby use in 4G whilst for voice calls, it can last for up to 5 hours.

This stat can be extended if the phone is used in 3G and when 2G is in use, with the peak battery life rated at up to 16 hours of talk time and 18 days of standby.

Nokia 110 4G: Pricing and Availability

Availability and pricing wise, the Nokia 110 4G is on offer in three different colours, namely Aqua, Yellow and Black, with a price tag of Rs 2,799 or $38. The device will be on sale in India starting today, 24 July via both Nokia India's official website and Amazon India.

This move comes at a time when most users have moved to smartphones, owing to the gradual effects of the pandemic when it comes to a change in use cases, but, there are some users who still prefer to keep a burner phone or a feature phone for certain use cases and, for them this should work well.