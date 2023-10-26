Nokia 105 Classic Launched With UPI Payment App, Starting at Rs 999



HMD Global announced the launch of its new feature phone, Nokia 105 Classic, starting at Rs 999. The phone is equipped with a built-in UPI application, enabling users to securely and seamlessly perform UPI payment transactions without requiring a smartphone. HMD states that the Nokia 105 Classic comes with an assured one-year replacement guarantee.

Nokia 105 Classic

According to the company, the Nokia 105 Classic phone features wireless radio, great battery life, simplicity, and is available at accessible price points. The device is said to offer the reassurance and reliability expected from a Nokia phone.

HMD Global said, "We are excited to launch an exciting upgrade to the market-leading feature phone with the new Nokia 105 Classic, more relevant than ever with a stylish new design and the UPI feature. With the feature-packed Nokia 105 Classic in the under Rs 1000 segment, we strive to bridge the digital divide and enable financial access for all."

Nokia 105 Classic Features

HMD says the Nokia 105 Classic has undergone rigorous durability testing to withstand even the toughest environments, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity. The spacing between each button on the keymat makes it easy to dial and text.

The company also mentioned that the device comes with an enhanced user experience, improved audio, and an 800 mAh battery that lasts for days. It also features a wireless FM radio, allowing users to listen to radio stations without the need for a headset.

Availability

The Nokia 105 Classic will be available in India in two colour options, Charcoal and Blue, starting today in four variants: Single SIM, Dual SIM, with and without a charger, respectively, starting at Rs 999 and above.