HMD Global has launched a new 5G smartphone in the Indian market aimed at the masses. The device that's recently launched is the Nokia G42. It has impressive specs and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC. The smartphone won't give you the most powerful experience, but if you want a 5G phone at an affordable price, then this new launch from Nokia can be a good option. It will run on Android 13 out of the box and is promised two major OS updates. This means that the last Android OS update that this smartphone will get will be Android 15. Let's take a look at the specs and the price of this smartphone.









Read More - JioBharat K1 Karbonn 4G Now Available for Users at Rs 999, Check Features

Nokia G42 Specifications in India

The Nokia G42 comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display and supports 90Hz refresh rate as well. The display also has Corning Glass 3 on top for protection with a brightness of 450 nits. As mentioned, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC and has up to 6GB of RAM which can be expanded virtually by another 5GB. The device has up to 128GB of internal storage.

There's a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies, there's an 8MP sensor at the front. The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery and has a 20W fast charging.

Let's take a look at the price of the smartphone.

Read More - Google Could Go the iOS Way and Add Several Android OS Updates for Pixel

Nokia G42 Price in India

Nokia G42 is priced at Rs 12,599 in India. The device is available in Purple and Grey colour options. It will go on first sale from September 15, 2023, at 12 PM. You can purchase the smartphone from the official platform of Amazon India.