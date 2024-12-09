Netplus Secures National Long-Distance License for Pan-India Operations



Netplus, a broadband and internet service provider under the Jujhar Group, has secured a National Long Distance (NLD) license. This license, according to the company, enables Netplus to operate on a Pan-India basis for Point-to-Point (P2P) and Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) services to deliver high speed broadband, smart telephony and OTT services.

Netplus Secures NLD License

According to the company, the NLD license will enable Netplus to deliver secure, reliable connectivity solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and individuals, contributing to the government's Digital India vision. The company aims to bridge the urban-rural divide and drive digital transformation across industries.

Arshdeep Singh Mundi, Executive Director of Netplus Broadband, expressed his enthusiasm about this milestone, stating, "This license not only strengthens our ability to provide strong connectivity solutions but also aligns with our mission to empower businesses and individuals with seamless internet services. With P2P and MPLS offerings, we aim to redefine how data and communication networks are accessed and utilised across the nation."

P2P and MPLS Services

"The introduction of P2P and MPLS services on a Pan-India basis will further enhance Netplus's ability to cater to diverse customer segments," the company said, adding that "P2P services ensure secure and dedicated data connectivity between two locations, meanwhile, MPLS services provide businesses with efficient and scalable solutions enabling seamless communication and data transfer between multiple locations."

Since its inception, Netplus has been offering broadband and telecommunications, focusing on customer-centric solutions. With the NLD license, the company is poised for further expansion, offering scalable services across India.

Netplus

A 100 percent subsidiary of the Fastway group, Netplus is a player in the broadband and digital entertainment space, providing next-gen internet services.