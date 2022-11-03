Netplus Broadband Offering Higher Speed for the Same Cost Now

Fastway Transmissions owned Netplus Broadband, which provides internet services, announced on Monday that it would give users in the states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir a 25% speed boost with its Rs 499 package.

Then, for Rs 499, Netplus is offering plans with 50 Mbps speed, and for Rs 599, it is giving plans with 80 Mbps speed, unlimited data, and calls. A variety of OTT subscriptions are also available for users to select from, depending on their choices and needs.

Further Information Regarding the Deal

Customers in North India can save money with this value proposition compared to current market offerings, according to Arshdeep Singh Mundi, Executive Director of Jujhar Group. Additionally, they guarantee their consumers genuinely limitless internet at speeds that are 20 to 30 times faster than the present speed, combined with premium OTT subscriptions.

The Jujhar Group's Fastway Transmissions is a division of that company. Online video revenue in Asia Pacific will reach $49.2 billion in 2022, up 16% from the previous year, according to an MPA analysis. While UGC (user-generated content) Advertising Video on Demand (AVoD) will provide 37%, Premium AVoD will contribute 13%, and Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD) will contribute 50%.

According to the analysis, the total OTT market in India is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of more than 20% over the next ten years, reaching $13–15 billion.

In August, Netplus introduced new broadband packages with the option for subscribers to choose between a Rs 199 pack that includes 14 OTT subscriptions and a Rs 99 pack that includes 10 OTT subscriptions.

About Netplus Broadband

CMD S. Gurdeep Singh is in charge of the Netplus Broadband ICT (Information, Communication, and Technology) section of the Jujhar Group. The company has a track record of over 30 years of commercial success. Digital entertainment, real estate, logistics, hospitality, and other industries are among those in which the Jujhar Group of Companies operates.